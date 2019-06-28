Julie and Taylor Pieper, both Madison teachers, walk their dog around their neighborhood near James Madison Park every day, and they always go through the park. But they said they think there should be more city parks that allow dogs.
“I just think that it’s nice when you can take your dog with you to different places,” Julie Pieper said. “It makes it less of a hassle to go somewhere specific.”
But they said they’ve been to the wrong park with their dog, Hans, before, and paid the price.
“They didn’t have any postings around the park, so I took the dog there and I got a $120 fine, which wasn’t fun,” said Taylor Pieper, adding that many of the signs aren’t visible when you enter the parks.
The couple also said they wish there were “nicer” and larger off-leash dog parks Downtown. “Just getting to a dog park takes 30-40 minutes,” Julie Pieper said.
“It’s just tricky because it seems like a dog-friendly city, but once you get into it, there’s not that many places I can take him,” Taylor Pieper added.
Matthew Cullen, 44, who lives near James Madison Park, said he walks his dog, Goose, around his neighborhood often, and occasionally takes him to city parks where dogs are allowed on a leash.
He said there should “absolutely” be more on-leash dog parks, but said, “The onus is on good dog ownership, but I get it’s a liability.”
Cullen also said he’s in support of more off-leash dog parks in the city, including ones that he said he takes Goose to several times a week.
Maggie Hogan, 52, was having lunch with her daughter, Keira, 10, both of Madison, in Wingra Park on Thursday afternoon. They don’t own a dog themselves, but they said they go to parks regardless of whether an owner might bring their pet.
“I think the majority of people are good pet owners,” Hogan said. “... If we could have a way of allowing the pets to be with the families, that’s a really good idea.”
Keira noted that dogs maybe shouldn’t be allowed near playgrounds or on hiking trails because she’d worry about running into dog waste.
“I feel like people don’t tend to pick up in the wooded areas,” Maggie added. “They think it’s hidden.”
Megan Roskom, 22, of Madison, was sunbathing at Vilas Park, where dogs are not allowed. But she wouldn’t be mad if there were.
“I love dogs, so when I see them I’m not upset about it. I’m excited about it, actually.”
But she said she can understand why some parks don’t allow it.
“If there’s a problem with clean-up or maintenance with different sized dogs, and them doing their ‘business,’” she said. “So I see why that could be an issue, why they wouldn’t allow dogs at parks.”
Nancy Crabb, 74 of Madison, and her dog Riley stick to the trails. They live near Vilas Park, and she said she usually walks the dog through their neighborhood, and sometimes near the park itself, where they use the bike path that is nearby.
“I think she’s allowed to do that,” she said. “She’s not allowed to go in the park.”
But Crabb is unsure if the city should allow more dogs in parks, because she knows that some owners don’t clean up after them.
Crabb said Riley, an 11-year-old rescue sled dog, is unable to use off-leash dog parks because she is too shy and is anxious in social situations.
“I don’t mind walking her just along the sidewalk, and as long as I can walk her along the bike path, that’s fine.”
