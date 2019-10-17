In planning the 2019 Racial Justice Summit, held earlier this week at Monona Terrace, organizers from the Madison YWCA wanted to make sure everyone who attended was able to participate in the discussions.
“We wanted to create space for presenters to talk to people but also create dialogue,” YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell said. “So the goal also is that it leads to some type of action on the part of audience members.”
The two-day event included 42 breakout sessions, two keynote speakers and a sold-out crowd of over 1,100 people in attendance.
“It has been amazing,” McDowell said. “I just feel the energy of folks, specifically folks of color who appreciate how we have valued and centered the space for people telling our stories and sharing our experiences.”
Transforming Our Future was the theme of this year’s event, the 18th year. Tuesday morning’s session launched with a keynote speech by Alixa Garcia and Naima Penniman, known together as Climbing PoeTree. They have toured over 50 countries and have used spoken word, hip hop and theater arts to combat racism and provide inspiration for LGBTQ youth and youth of color.
Garcia and Penniman also hosted a breakout session during the afternoon during which they discussed alternatives to incarceration and gave participants information about the prison industrial complex. They jotted down the audience’s ideas on a whiteboard as people stood in a half circle around them. The people participating talked about local entities like Madison Urban Ministries and Freedom Inc. as being at the forefront of issues dealing with mass incarceration in Dane County.
The interaction and dialogue during the breakout sessions provided a different vibe than at many past summits. The format departed from having panelists speak to an audience or give large lectures, and moved into having discussions involving everyone in the room.
Rev. Alex Gee, who runs Justified Anger, hosted a three-part breakout session that attracted a capacity crowd that spilled out the door. He spoke about grassroots leadership development for black leaders in Madison’s neighborhoods and the challenges they face.
Art Richardson, high school coordinator at the Goodman Community Center, attended a breakout session hosted by T.R. Williams that he said was “phenomenal.” Williams, of the Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association, ran a workshop exploring health care policy and the history of institutional racism against women of color when it comes to health care.
Danny Atwater, who sings with Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus, enjoyed his breakout session as well. He attended a breakout hosted by Natalia Hildner and Nadya Ponce about how media can be used as a form of healing and activism, particularly on LGBTQ issues.
The afternoon keynote was delivered by Edgar Villanueva, an expert on social justice philanthropy. Villanueva, who is Native American, chairs the board of directors for Native Americans in Philanthropy and has written a book called “Decolonizing Wealth.”
Villanueva spoke about his frustrations in the world of philanthropy.
“Finding myself in the privileged halls of philanthropy sometimes caused me to feel quite frustrated and disillusioned,” he said. “One of those particular days, I took pen to paper to express my frustration about philanthropy.”
Villanueva said that he felt that philanthropy as a whole cannot be effective until it is viewed in the context of colonization and the whiteness of many of the spaces in which philanthropy is discussed.
“Philanthropy moves at a glacial pace,” Villanueva said. “Black and brown children get shot dead or lose their youth inside of jail cells. Families are separated across continents. Women are abused and beaten and raped and it all occurs while we fiddle with some new survey or have a conference about strategies or another study on impact. We indulge those who say that diversity is important by conducting several decades of analysis, hiring consulting groups with absurd price tags, we create a task force. We do not actually change. Not more than superficially.”
Villanueva’s words were met with applause. He spoke about what he called the love of money and told the audience that what would be powerful is using money to close the racial wealth gap.
“We’ve made money more valuable than human life. We forget that humans made money up out of thin air as a tool for complex society. We gave money its meaning and power,” he said. “We need to use it to heal the race-wealth gap. Decolonizing wealth is at its essence about moving the money to where the hurt is the worst. We know that the hurt is the worst in communities of color. Because poverty is the product of public policy and theft that is facilitated by white supremacy.”
This year’s summit also included the first ever Deep Dive Institutes. The deep dives were led by Bettina Love, Heather Hackman and Annahid Dashtgard. More than 200 people signed up for them, getting an opportunity to explore specific topics with more detail than what was able to happen in a normal breakout workshop.
Dashtgard, author of “Breaking the Ocean”, led a discussion on authentic leadership for people of color. She explored the microaggressions, social trauma and xenophobia that challenge prospective leaders of color.
Hackman, a diversity consultant and keynote speaker at last year’s summit, talked about the ways in which white fragility has impacted people as they work for social justice.
Love, a regular in Madison lately, led a deep dive into abolitionist teaching. Love was also a keynote speaker at last year’s event and spoke to teachers at this year’s Madison School District back-to-school rally. A professor of educational theory at the University of Georgia, Love wrote “We Want to do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Education and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom.”
“I would say that the deep dives and keynotes are building on relationships we’ve created throughout the years,” said Geraldine Paredes Vaszquez, director of Race & Gender Equity at the YWCA. “We wanted to make sure we bring back some of the folks who have been impactful in the past.”
McDowell said she’s proud of the summit growing to be what, she estimated, is the largest racial justice conference in the history of Madison.
“I believe the impact is going to be tremendous in that we are opening the dialogue and hopefully action steps to create the future and community that we want to see,” McDowell said. “That community is inclusive and honors and cherishes our differences. We are hopefully opening the minds of the philanthropic community to invest in communities of color without restrictions. We are hoping to change the minds of our community to see that we need to invest in our African American children who do not feel like they belong in our schools. We are hoping that we transform our community to see us as who we are and not who they perceive us to be as people of color.”