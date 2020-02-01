Madison Yards developers face west side scrutiny

A west Madison neighborhood meeting to discuss a proposed redevelopment in the Hill Farms area drew about 100 residents to Covenant Presbytyrian Church Thursday night.
Madison Yards, a development that is just beginning to go through the process of gaining approval from the city’s Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission, is slated to bring a combination of new buildings to the property that once held the old state Department of Transportation office building at University Avenue and Segoe Road.
Madison Yards is proposing to construct an eight-story hotel with 150 guest rooms that connects with both an enclosed parking structure and a Whole Foods grocery store. The parking structure would include 235 parking stalls for the Whole Foods and 150 for the hotel. The development team has not disclosed which major chain would be the tenant for the hotel, but it is seeking an extended stay brand.
“We’re very excited about the building. We think it has a very modern look and think it fits in perfectly with the neighborhood,” said Kevin Yeska of JSD Professional Services, a planning and development firm.
The proposal also calls for a six-story mixed-use apartment building. The building would feature retail space on the bottom floor with five floors of living units. The mix of units is expected to be efficiencies to two-bedroom apartments. No tenant for the retail floor has been announced yet.
The neighborhood meeting was hosted by Ald. Arvina Martin, who opened up the floor for resident questions and concerns following a presentation from the development team. Most of the residents asked questions about traffic and parking, given the proposed development would significantly increase the number of people in the area. Residents also worried that if enough parking was not provided by the proposal, it would create a situation where people visiting Madison Yards would park in adjacent neighborhoods.
“How many parking spaces will you provide? Will the parking be free?” several residents asked both using the provided microphone and, when answers were not forthcoming, aloud from their seats.
The developers provided numbers for parking stalls at the Whole Foods and hotel, but said they have not yet determined the ratio of parking spaces to units for the apartment building. The Whole Foods parking stalls would be free.
“Our tenants are going to demand that we provide parking,” Mark Theder, who is heading the development team, said. “Whole Foods will have its own parking that is just for them. The Whole Foods will have 235 spaces and for the hotel we’re looking at about 150. The apartments will be about a one-to-one ratio per unit. On Whole Foods parking, the stalls will be free. I can’t speak to what the hotel is going to charge, but I believe it will be a nominal rate. On the apartment side we are charging for the apartment stalls, but I don’t know what that rate is.”
The proposal also includes a large central green, which would be surrounded by the proposed new buildings and be a space where gatherings such as Farmer’s Market, small outdoor concerts, festivals, outdoor movies and art fairs would occur. The Central Green would include a restaurant on site (the tenant for that has yet to be determined as well) as well as a hammock area, stage, artistic monuments and sitting areas.
The green, along with the rest of the development, would be built on a slope overlooking the Hilldale shopping center area. As a result, some residents asked questions about stormwater flow and retention.
Yeska said a storm tank under the proposed site will continue to be utilized.
“The storm trap tank is sized for this whole buildout and for the future,” he said. “We’re expecting some bioretention by the Sheboygan Avenue corner and something like a rain garden. We’re also using a permeable street which isn’t being used in a lot of places right now. It’s a little hard to maintain because of salt, sand, and being driven over. But all of that is above and beyond what’s required right now. We’re looking for this to really have that Portland, Seattle look.”
The development team gave an informational presentation before the Urban Design Commission on Wednesday night and will have to appear before both Plan Commission and Common Council for approvals the coming months.
Assuming approval, plans are to begin to break ground on the proposal in late summer 2020 with expected completion in early 2022.