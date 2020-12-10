Madison working toward $500,000 ‘guaranteed income’ pilot program

Madison will soon implement a guaranteed income pilot program with the goal of financially stabilizing families and providing data to inform a potential program at the national level.

Under a guaranteed income program, individuals receive a monthly cash payment with no conditions or requirements. Through a coalition of mayors in support of the concept, Madison will receive $500,000 to start a program.

“I really believe that guaranteed income programs are a really strong tool against poverty, and particularly in this time of pandemic and the impacts that we’ve seen economically on families across the city, it’s really important for people to have the resources they need just to pay for their housing or for healthcare or for food or for internet,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday.

Rhodes-Conway and 14 other mayors joined Mayors for a Guaranteed Income earlier this year in a coalition focused on ending poverty through guaranteed income policies. The funding allocated to Madison is part of a $15 million contribution to MGI from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

A guaranteed income is meant to supplement the existing social safety net and can be a tool for racial and gender equity, according to the city.

