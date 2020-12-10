Madison working toward $500,000 ‘guaranteed income’ pilot program

Madison will soon implement a guaranteed income pilot program with the goal of financially stabilizing families and providing data to inform a potential program at the national level.
Under a guaranteed income program, individuals receive a monthly cash payment with no conditions or requirements. Through a coalition of mayors in support of the concept, Madison will receive $500,000 to start a program.
“I really believe that guaranteed income programs are a really strong tool against poverty, and particularly in this time of pandemic and the impacts that we’ve seen economically on families across the city, it’s really important for people to have the resources they need just to pay for their housing or for healthcare or for food or for internet,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday.
Rhodes-Conway and 14 other mayors joined Mayors for a Guaranteed Income earlier this year in a coalition focused on ending poverty through guaranteed income policies. The funding allocated to Madison is part of a $15 million contribution to MGI from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
A guaranteed income is meant to supplement the existing social safety net and can be a tool for racial and gender equity, according to the city.
“A guaranteed income allows families the flexibility to use the money in the ways that they most need, and it trusts families to know what’s most important for them and how they make their decisions about allocating their funds to their most critical needs,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Several guaranteed income pilot programs are in place across the country, according to MGI. In Stockton, California, under Mayor Michael Tubbs’ administration, 125 residents have received $500 per month since last February. In Jackson, Mississippi, Black mothers are receiving $1,000 per month.
Chicago, Newark and Atlanta are exploring the feasibility of guaranteed income pilots. Milwaukee’s city council approved creating a pilot.
“We’ve seen preliminary really good results in other cities in helping stabilize families and lift them out of poverty,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m eager to bring that to Madison.”
Rhodes-Conway said the program also aims to provide “proof of concept” for a national program, which gained some traction in tandem with the coronavirus pandemic.
City staff are currently working on the design and implementation of a pilot program that addresses affordable housing. According to the city, staff are researching a program that works with residents experiencing housing insecurity but that does not interfere with existing public benefits.
The city is also exploring the creation of an advisory committee to assist and guide the work of the pilot.
