Madison work group being formed to repair harm done to people of color

Madison’s Equal Opportunities Commission is looking for volunteers to serve Madison's Black community in "an implementation group" to conduct "a truth and reconciliation process" for the city.

In an invitation letter, commissioners say the group will have complete ownership in planning and facilitating community presentations, discussions, events or forums that will offer all residents "honest reflection, education, healing and reconciliation opportunities to address historical systemic racism and social injustices."

These injustices have led to the city's status as one of the worst places in the country for Black people to live and work, commissioners say.

They say this process is the first in Wisconsin "to acknowledge the horrific racial disparities within our midst," and to guide future policy recommendations that will support and inform the commission.

The workgroup will:

Meet at least every other month.

Design and facilitate the implementation of a "truth and reconciliation process."

Host a community forum or forums to allow Black residents to voice their grievances around past injustices within Madison.

Facilitate a community forum or forums with an expert presenter or presenters on reconciliation and healing.

Draft a report to submit to the city's Equal Opportunities Commission for introduction to the Madison City Council detailing policy recommendations that the city could implement to address past wrongs.

"Please consider helping us with this transformative opportunity," the invitation reads.

The draft resolution, passed by the City Council in June, notes a series of historic wrongs to Black and Native people, including the city being built upon the homelands of the Indigenous peoples of the region; the U.S. government forcibly removing members of the Ho-Chunk Nation across the city and the region from their land in the 1880s; the city not preventing the destruction of the ethnically diverse Greenbush neighborhood in South Madison in the mid-20th century; and housing discrimination.

Upon that history, extreme disparities continue in many aspects of life here, it says.

As of 2019, although Blacks make up 5.5% of the Dane County population, 45.9% of the individuals incarcerated in the Dane County Jail are Black; and according to a 2021 report by the JFA Institute, about 10% of all Blacks are arrested at least once a year in Dane County as opposed to 1% for all other racial and ethnic groups, the resolution says.

There are also dramatic racial disparities in rates of income poverty in Madison, with 3.6% of the white population experiencing income poverty, in contrast to 22.8% of the Black population and 13.1% of the Hispanic population, it says.

Anyone interested in joining the workgroup, or those with questions, are asked to contact Corinda Rainey-Moore, chair of the Equal Opportunities Commission, at eoc@cityofmadison.com, or Ald. Brian Benford at district6@cityofmadison.com.