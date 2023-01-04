Madison will see mayoral primary and races in 14 of 20 City Council districts

Scott Kerr and Gloria Reyes are challenging incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway to serve as Madison mayor for the next four years. The ultimate victor will lead a changing city that will soon redesign its bus system and is facing challenges in housing, homelessness, gun violence and budgeting.

Meanwhile, the most diverse City Council in history, which has seen significant turnover in recent elections, again will see another shakeup: Nine of 20 districts have no incumbent running. However, three members who were drawn out of their districts due to redistricting in 2022 are seeking seats in new districts, all with opposition.

There will be a primary for the mayoral race and in eight council districts on Feb. 21, because more than two candidates are running for each of those seats. The general election is set for April 4.

Candidates in six districts — five incumbents and one newcomer — are running unopposed.

In 2019, Rhodes-Conway defeated the city’s longest-serving mayor, Paul Soglin, and quickly had to manage two major challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic and the sometimes-destructive protests that left business windows on State Street and parts of Downtown boarded up following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in July and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August.

The mayor is running for reelection on her handling of public emergencies, such as COVID-19; expanding the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, or CARES, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies; big investments in transportation and housing; the response to homelessness; and traffic safety. She is the city’s first openly gay mayor.

Kerr, a technician with the Traffic Engineering Division and city employee for 42 years, said he is disappointed with how the mayor’s office is managing the city, creating harm that will take decades to correct. He is campaigning on common-sense solutions rather than throwing money at problems.

Kerr said he supports fiscal responsibility, opposes undoing public safety infrastructure for bus rapid transit, believes police shouldn’t transport people for mental health evaluations, and wants better communication with residents.

Reyes, a former deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer, is vowing strong leadership and collaboration, and touting her local roots and experience in an array of community roles.

She is centering her campaign on public safety, economic development, education, housing, homelessness and the environment. If elected, she would be the city’s first Hispanic mayor.

Slew of primaries

The city elections will begin with primaries for mayor and in eight council districts on Feb. 21.

The council primaries are:

2nd District:

Ald. Juliana Bennett, drawn out of the 8th District, faces Colin Barushok, a legislative assistant in the Legislature, and Evan McSorley, a salesperson for Columbia Pipe & Supply.

3rd District:

Derek Field, a data and analytics liaison for the state Department of Children and Families, faces Matt Van Eperen, a contract negotiator for the University of Wisconsin System, and Stephanie Salas, a physician assistant for SSM Health.

4th District:

Ald. Mike Verveer, the council’s senior member, faces Samantha Givich, Assembly messenger and sergeant at arms, and Maxwell Laubenstein, a team member with McCune’s Edible Spoons.

9th District:

Ald. Nikki Conklin faces former Alds. Nino Amato, an adjunct professor at UW-Platteville, and Paul Skidmore, owner, Paul Skidmore Landscape Architect LLC.

10th District:

Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole faces Ald. Sheri Carter, who was drawn out of the 14th District, and Diego Colorado, a butcher at Conscious Carnivore.

12th District:

Blake Alvarenga, senior project coordinator for Smart Solutions, faces Amani Latimer Burris, whose employment information not immediately available; Julia Matthews, program analyst for the UW-Madison Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention; Victor Toniolo, senior scientific affairs analyst for SPL and a server at Tempest Oyster Bar; and Josh Walling, a carpenter with Associated Housewrights.

14th District:

Former Ald. Isadore Knox, Jr., security lead, Overture Center for the Arts, faces Noah Lieberman, technical services analyst for Epic Systems, and Katherine Pedracine, property manager for Meridian Group.

20th District: Ald. Matt Phair faces Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who was drawn out of her district; Sammy Khilji, an Uber and Lyft driver; and Aslam Rakhangi, vendor manager for American Family Insurance.

Crowded election

In addition to the finalists emerging from primaries, there will be contested races in six more districts in the general election.

They are:

6th District:

Former Ald. Marsha Rummel faces Davy Mayer, web operations manager for the University of Wisconsin-WIPAC and senior project manager for Larklabs LLC.

8th District:

Charles Fahey, student, UW-Madison, faces Muralidharan Govindarajan, student, UW-Madison, and student government legislative affairs chair.

15th District:

Brad Hinkfuss, executive director, Housing Initiatives Inc., faces Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, founder, Artemis Bow Productions, doing business as Lady Laughs Comedy.

16th District:

Ald. Jael Currie faces Kim Richman, part-time crossing guard, city of Monona.

18th District:

Ald. Charles Myadze faces Michelle Ellinger Linley, owner and family care coordinator, Madison Newborn Care LLC.

19th District:

John Guequierre, principal, I-OSC LLC, faces Kristen Slack, professor, UW-Madison.

Running unopposed are newcomer John Duncan, a manager providing network contracting for Dean Health Plan, in the 1st District, and Alds. Regina Vidaver, 5th District; Nasra Wehelie, 7th District; Bill Tishler, 11th District; Tag Evers, 13th District; and Sabrina Madison, 17th District.

Not seeking reelection are Alds. Patrick Heck, 2nd District; Erik Paulson, 3rd District; Brian Benford, 6th District; Syed Abbas, 12th District; Grant Foster, 15th District; and Keith Furman, 19th District.

[Editor's note: This listing has been updated to include a correction. Kim Richman is running in the 16th District race. Her name was misspelled in the original article.]