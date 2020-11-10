Madison will relocate homeless men to city facility on East Side

The city, which can't use Warner Park indefinitely, has since been scrambling to identify a temporary alternative shelter and long-term site for more ambitious plans.

"I hope to be able to announce the site for a permanent shelter yet this year," Rhodes-Conway said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the city and nonprofit Porchlight, Inc., which runs the men's emergency shelter system, moved homeless men to Warner Park from the metal bunks they were using at Grace Episcopal Church and overflow spaces in the basements of St. John's Lutheran and First United Methodist churches, where they slept side by side on mats on the floor.

The move was needed because the church basements had limited space to practice social distancing or isolate those who may have been exposed to the virus. The system has also long posed other challenges to staff.

At present, Warner Park can handle up to 150 men, city community development director Jim O'Keefe has said. At its peak, Porchlight cared for up to 170 men in the three church basements before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.