Madison will lower speed limit on portion of Milwaukee Street

Drivers will have to slow down on a stretch of Milwaukee Street beginning Monday.

The speed limit on Milwaukee Street, from just east of Fair Oaks Avenue to Thompson Drive, will change from 35 mph to 25 mph. The city announced the change Friday.

The reduction is a part of Vision Zero, an initiative announced in July in an effort to eliminate the number of traffic-related deaths and injuries by 2030. It began with lowering the speed limit on East Washington Avenue from Pinckney Street to Baldwin Street from 35 mph to 25 mph, and from Baldwin Street to Marquette Street from 35 mph to 30 mph in September.

The city will erect digital signboards on Milwaukee Street to alert drivers to the speed limit change.

Nine people have been seriously injured in traffic crashes on Milwaukee Street in the last five years, two of whom were crossing the street, according to a statement released by Kristin Brodowsky, a spokeswoman in the city’s Parking Division.