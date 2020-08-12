Madison will get $4.7 million federal grant for Bus Rapid Transit

Madison will be awarded $4.7 million in federal grant funds to help with a small portion of creating a Bus Rapid Transit system in the city, the U.S. Transportation Secretary announced Tuesday.
Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, is a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that the city hopes to implement by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic and connect the east and west sides of Madison. The system would use longer, articulated buses on city streets and some dedicated lanes.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway prioritized BRT in her 2020 budget and has said the system is necessary to prevent the Isthmus from becoming clogged with vehicle traffic.
The Federal Transit Administration grant will go toward construction of the dedicated lanes, the purchase of 60-foot articulated buses and upgrades to a maintenance facility to accommodate the larger buses. Madison's BRT project is among 96 projects in 49 states that will receive $464 million from the FTA in infrastructure grants, the FTA said.
“This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis," U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
Madison Transportation Director Tom Lynch said when the city was planning for the costs of BRT, transportation staff were not counting on getting the grant, so the $4.7 million is money the city won't have to come up with.
"It actually helps reduce the amount of local funds that are needed to implement Bus Rapid Transit," Lynch said. "So we’re very happy about it."
But the grant is still only a small drop in the bucket for the overall price tag of implementing a BRT system. Last year, the Department of Transportation estimated the initial cost of building the project would be $120 million to $130 million.
Lynch said that estimate could change as transportation staff continue to plan for BRT, but he did not have and updated cost estimate Wednesday.
Madison is seeking to receive another, much larger grant from the FTA through the Small Starts program to cover a large chunk of the project. Lynch said the hope is to get $80 million.
Transportation staff need to submit the BRT project for evaluation by Aug. 28, and should hear back about how much support Madison will receive by March 2021, Lynch said.
The city will receive the $4.7 million in the next few months after the FTA processes the funds, Lynch said. Then the council will need to approve a resolution to accept the money.
Lynch said the Department of Transportation hasn't yet decided whether it will use the money right away to purchase the articulated buses and upgrades or wait until more of the BRT project can be implemented.
