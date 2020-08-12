Madison will get $4.7 million federal grant for Bus Rapid Transit

Madison Transportation Director Tom Lynch said when the city was planning for the costs of BRT, transportation staff were not counting on getting the grant, so the $4.7 million is money the city won't have to come up with.

"It actually helps reduce the amount of local funds that are needed to implement Bus Rapid Transit," Lynch said. "So we’re very happy about it."

But the grant is still only a small drop in the bucket for the overall price tag of implementing a BRT system. Last year, the Department of Transportation estimated the initial cost of building the project would be $120 million to $130 million.

Lynch said that estimate could change as transportation staff continue to plan for BRT, but he did not have and updated cost estimate Wednesday.

Madison is seeking to receive another, much larger grant from the FTA through the Small Starts program to cover a large chunk of the project. Lynch said the hope is to get $80 million.