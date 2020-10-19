Madison weighs ban on face surveillance technology by police, other city agencies

Two Madison City Council members are proposing a law to ban all city agencies, including the Madison Police Department, from using emerging face surveillance technology or information derived from a face surveillance system.

Facial recognition systems use computerized pattern-matching technology to automatically identify peoples’ faces. It can be used by police to help catch those involved in crimes such as child sex abuse, child pornography and human trafficking, but the technology also raises questions of free speech, privacy and racial bias.

A typical facial recognition system uses the layout of a subject’s facial features, and their relative distance to one another, for identification comparison based against a separate image, or perhaps against thousands or even millions of separate images in a database or gallery of faces, the Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute says. The subject’s facial image attributes are derived from either a still or video image, it says.

Some cities, such as Boston, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, have enacted ordinances to limit its use.