Madison Water Utility seeks top leadership positions, mayor names interim general manager

Baumel said the city is working to develop a position description, which will be reviewed through the lens of an equitable hiring tool. She said the position will remain open through December before the interview process begins.

The Water Utility Board, which does vote on the hiring of a general manager, will score applications and develop interview questions. The final candidate will be interviewed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

Additionally, the board is seeking a new chief financial officer after Jeff Stanek left his position in May.

“Having multiple leadership positions vacant at one time is not ideal,” Baumel said.

12-year stint

Rhodes-Conway said in a Sept. 17 statement that she will work with the Water Utility Board to begin a search for Heikkinen’s replacement.

“I wish Tom the best of luck in his future endeavors, and I thank him for his twelve years of service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement from September.

During the past few years, Heikkinen has led the Water Utility through challenging financial times. Most recently, the Water Utility applied for a rate increase in May because of a significant investment in major projects in 2019.