Madison Water Utility seeks third rate hike in 4 years, proposes low-income subsidy

For the third time in four years, the Madison Water Utility is seeking a rate increase that could add $5 a month to the average bill while lowering bills for the poorest families.
The utility is asking the Public Service Commission to approve an additional $12.3 million in revenue next year in order to replace aging pipes while paying down debt.
Under the proposed rates, the average household would pay almost $35 a month for water, more than double the bill in 2015, according to application materials filed Tuesday.
But the utility is proposing a customer assistance program that would provide bill credits to about 5,540 households earning less than half the median income. A family of three making less than $27,900 would get a $12 monthly offset; a family of three making up to $46,400 would receive $8 a month.
The subsidies, which would be the first such means-tested program in Wisconsin, would cost about $650,000 a year, adding about 76 cents to each customer’s monthly bill.
The credits are part of a larger program the city is considering to defray the $96.50 average monthly municipal services bill, which includes water as well as sewer, stormwater, forestry and landfill charges. That represents more than 2% of income for more than 2,500 households.
According to documents filed with the PSC, the utility needs more money to pay down nearly $245 million in debt while funding an ongoing project to replace some 400 miles of aging cast iron water mains.
“We need to make improvements ... and can’t responsibly borrow anymore,” said utility spokesperson Marcus Pearson.
Over the past decade, the utility has replaced nearly 93 miles of pipe at a cost of $78.3 million, according to testimony by chief engineer Adam Wiedenhoeft. But there are still more than 300 miles of pipe — mostly installed between 1942 and 1954 — that are either too small or susceptible to breaks.
More than 2,300 water main breaks over the past decade cost nearly $10.3 million to repair and resulted in the loss of more than 200 million gallons of water.
Wiedenhoeft estimates that the additional revenue would allow it to replace about 27 miles of deteriorated mains by the end of the decade, or about 8% of the system’s remaining cast iron.
Price correction
If approved by regulators, this would be the third double-digit increase since 2019, when the PSC granted a nearly 31% rate hike while accusing the utility of mismanagement and ordering it to come up with a plan to improve its finances.
According to the latest filing, the utility has met or is on track to meet a dozen goals in its financial improvement plan and expects sales to increase this year, reversing a six-year decline that brought water use to its lowest level in more than half a century.
The utility has also undergone a leadership change. Krishna Kumar took over as general manager on June 1. He replaced Tom Heikkinen, who resigned in January after 12 years on the job.
Madison’s rates are currently in the top quarter of utilities serving more than 4,000 customers, which range from about $13 a month in Sheboygan to nearly $49 in Elkhorn, according to PSC data. Madison’s rates are higher than any comparably sized city and almost twice those of Sun Prairie and Middleton.
Pearson said the rate hikes represent an overdue correction.
“We had some of the best water in the region and some of the lowest rates in the country back then,” Pearson said. “Our customers had it good for a very long time, and they still have it good.”