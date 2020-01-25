Madison Water Utility reports 'amazing' drop in city's water use

Water use in Madison hit a record low last year, according to new data from the Madison Water Utility.
In 2019, the utility pumped 8.9 billion gallons to homes, schools and businesses across the city. This is the lowest amount since 1967 and a billion gallons less than the utility pumped five years ago.
Water Supply Manager Joe DeMorett called the drop “amazing.”
“I don’t think anybody predicted this big of a change,” DeMorett said in a statement Thursday.
Since a record high of pumping 12.2 billion gallons of water in 2001, water use has dropped by more than 27%.
The dramatic change is also seen in the annual per capita water use of people living in single family homes.
According to Madison Water Utility data, people in Madison in the early 2000s used an average of 75 gallons daily per person. In 2019, that number was 50.8.
The closure of the Oscar Mayer factory caused a huge drop in water use. When it was in production, the site used about 400 million gallons per year. The city also lost Bimbo Bakeries in 2018, which used about 4.5 million gallons per year, the utility's public information officer Amy Barrilleaux said.
Barrilleaux also said that UW-Madison, which is currently the utility's largest water user, is working on efficiency and conservation, resulting in a decline in water use.
In addition to the loss of manufacturing customers, Madison Water Utility General Manager Tom Heikkinen also points to more efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures and rainy summers as factors for declining water use in the city.
Heikkinen said the consistency of the declining water use trend is “surprising.”
“50 gallons per-person per day on a residential use basis is something that is well below what the textbooks say that you need to plan for a water system,” Heikkinen said in the statement. “It was not really thought that we would be getting that low.”
The Madison Water Utility also encourages water conservation through its toilet rebate program and a web-based tool that allows people to trace their daily water use. Last year, the city surpassed a goal set in 2006 of a 20 percent drop in per capita use by 2020.
The decline in water use translates into a healthier aquifer system, which is where the city gets its water, according to the water utility. DeMorett, who is a hydrogeologist, said aquifer levels have rebounded over the past 15 years after dropping from the 1950s to the late 1990s.
“At the current pumping rates, it looks like we are sustainable. In fact, the aquifer levels are actually increasing,” DeMorett said in the statement. I think that’s the biggest thing. We want water for our future generations.”
