Madison Water Utility reports 'amazing' drop in city's water use

In addition to the loss of manufacturing customers, Madison Water Utility General Manager Tom Heikkinen also points to more efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures and rainy summers as factors for declining water use in the city.

Heikkinen said the consistency of the declining water use trend is “surprising.”

“50 gallons per-person per day on a residential use basis is something that is well below what the textbooks say that you need to plan for a water system,” Heikkinen said in the statement. “It was not really thought that we would be getting that low.”

The Madison Water Utility also encourages water conservation through its toilet rebate program and a web-based tool that allows people to trace their daily water use. Last year, the city surpassed a goal set in 2006 of a 20 percent drop in per capita use by 2020.

The decline in water use translates into a healthier aquifer system, which is where the city gets its water, according to the water utility. DeMorett, who is a hydrogeologist, said aquifer levels have rebounded over the past 15 years after dropping from the 1950s to the late 1990s.

“At the current pumping rates, it looks like we are sustainable. In fact, the aquifer levels are actually increasing,” DeMorett said in the statement. I think that’s the biggest thing. We want water for our future generations.”

