Madison Water Utility pausing late fees during COVID-19 coronavirus emergency
Water Faucet
(Racine) Journal-Times archives

The Madison Water Utility is putting a pause on fees for late payments to help families during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency. 

"We recognize that for many of our customers, this is a time of enormous personal and financial stress, so we are working to do what we can to minimize that stress in the days and weeks ahead," the water utility said in a statement. 

The utility is asking that customers who can still make their water payments continue to do so. 

Customers who make late payments are never disconnected from water, the utility said. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

