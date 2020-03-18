Madison Water Utility pausing late fees during COVID-19 coronavirus emergency

The Madison Water Utility is putting a pause on fees for late payments to help families during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency.
"We recognize that for many of our customers, this is a time of enormous personal and financial stress, so we are working to do what we can to minimize that stress in the days and weeks ahead," the water utility said in a statement.
The utility is asking that customers who can still make their water payments continue to do so.
Customers who make late payments are never disconnected from water, the utility said.