The Madison Water Utility is mulling a surcharge on water use that would be in addition to regular, anticipated rate hikes and would be used to offset some of the costs of replacing hundreds of miles of aging water mains and other infrastructure.
The proposal is part of a broader, but still preliminary, financial improvement plan ordered by the state Public Service Commission in November, when it approved a 30.6 percent rate increase and had harsh words for the utility's fiscal management.
Water Utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux said utility officials would not be made available for interviews Wednesday, but released a statement saying it was the PSC's idea for the utility to look into a surcharge "as a future revenue option in addition to a formal rate increase."
"It would be up to the PSC and Madison (City) Council to determine whether a surcharge would be implemented at all," the statement said, "and if so, how much it might be."
The statement said the charge would only be "triggered if annual revenue targets are not met in a PSC-approved rate structure."
On Wednesday, the PSC said in a letter that the utility's preliminary plan was "not sufficient to satisfy" the PSC directive.
"Throughout the plan, (the Madison Water Utility, or MWU) provides only a very general description of actions it intends to take in order to reach each of its goals and the timeline for taking these actions," the letter from Andrew P. Galvin, acting administrator of the Division of Water, Telecommunications and Consumer Affairs, says. "In addition, MWU does not provide supporting documentation for the graphs and charts included in its plan."
"Staff wanted more granular and actual plans," said PSC spokesman Alex Ignatowski.
The letter faults the utility for not providing enough detail about planned investments in infrastructure, changes in operations, effects on customers of proposed changes and other issues.
A final financial improvement plan is due to the PSC by Jan. 31.
The rate hike approved for the utility on Nov. 1 was expected to raise the typical residential customer’s bill from about $20 to $27 a month and generate an extra $10.4 million for a total $45.5 million in expected revenue in 2019. The utility's charges represent about a third of the Madison Municipal Services customer's bill.
The utility's statement said it continues to project rate increases of about 4 percent each year for the next several years.
"However, our long range financial model is continually updated and water sales vary year-to-year due to changes in precipitation and customer behavior," it said. "So those projections may be adjusted accordingly."
The utility is about 15 years and 100 miles into a multibillion-dollar, decades-long and — so far — largely debt-funded project to replace about 400 miles of aging water mains. That along with successful conservation efforts, the loss of large water users such as Oscar Mayer, and a historical reluctance to increase water rates left the utility with a deficit — identified in an April audit to be about $6 million.
Citing poor management of the utility, the Madison Water Utility Board in August recommended not renewing utility general manager Tom Heikkinen’s five-year contract, but the City Council did so anyway on a 14-4 vote and with a raise to $151,011 a year. As part of the renewal, Mayor Paul Soglin directed Heikkinen to address the utility’s debt and meet other requirements.
Barrilleaux has in the past emphasized that Madison's water is comparatively cheap. According to PSC figures for fiscal year 2017-18, Madison's average monthly residential water charge was $19.51 — more than double what's charged in the cheapest community for water, Sextonville, but only about one fifth of what's charged in the most expensive, Hustisford.