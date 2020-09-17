 Skip to main content
Madison water utility head to step down after 12 years
The head of the Madison Water Utility has announced plans to leave with three years remaining on his contract.

Utility general manager Tom Heikkinen plans to step down Jan. 9, according to a statement released Thursday by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Heikkinen has led the utility since 2008, during which time the utility has grappled with falling sales, double-digit rate increases, PFAS contamination and a $6 million budget deficit that earned a rebuke from state regulators.

He also spearheaded construction of a house to showcase water conservation technology.

The city council approved a conditional 5-year contract in 2018 after the utility’s board voted 3-2 against renewing his contract.

Heikkinen did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In a copy of an email sent to utility employees provided by the mayor’s office, Heikkinen said “much thought and soul searching, I have determined that it is time for me to move on.”

He said he provided more than 90 days notice as required by his contract.

Heikkinen said he regretted not being able to tell employees in person.

“My greatest privilege over these past 12 plus years has been to witness the level of care you all have for the people we serve,” he wrote. “The best part of my job is reading the complimentary letters you get from our customers.”

Rhodes-Conway thanked Heikkinen for his service and said she will work with the water utility board to begin a search for his replacement.

CRAIG SCHREINER

Heikkinen

 CRAIG SCHREINER
