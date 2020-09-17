Madison water utility head to step down after 12 years

The city council approved a conditional 5-year contract in 2018 after the utility’s board voted 3-2 against renewing his contract.

Heikkinen did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In a copy of an email sent to utility employees provided by the mayor’s office, Heikkinen said “much thought and soul searching, I have determined that it is time for me to move on.”

He said he provided more than 90 days notice as required by his contract.

Heikkinen said he regretted not being able to tell employees in person.

“My greatest privilege over these past 12 plus years has been to witness the level of care you all have for the people we serve,” he wrote. “The best part of my job is reading the complimentary letters you get from our customers.”

Rhodes-Conway thanked Heikkinen for his service and said she will work with the water utility board to begin a search for his replacement.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.