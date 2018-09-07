Less demand for water, aging pipes and plans to eventually stop funding infrastructure improvements with borrowed money all mean Madison's comparatively cheap water could start getting more expensive.
The Madison Water Utility's requested 30.4 percent rate increase, now before state Public Service Commission, is one sign of that reality. The utility said in a statement Wednesday it projects needing only 4 percent more revenue annually from 2020 through 2022, but it also wants to move toward paying cash, rather than taking on debt, for water main replacement.
And "if we are asking to make this switch to cash financing," utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux said, there's "going to be an increase in what we need in terms of rates."
The PSC is expected to make a decision on the utility's current proposed rate increase in the fall. It would become effective immediately and for the average residential customer would mean an increase in the water-use portion of the municipal services bill of about $7 a month, to a monthly total of about $27.
Just 13 years ago, the average customer was paying less than $10 a month, Barrilleaux said. But even with the increases since then, the cost of Madison water is still among the lowest in the state.
According to PSC figures for fiscal 2017-18, Madison's average monthly residential water charge was $19.51 -- more than double what's charged in the cheapest community for water, Sextonville, but only about one-fifth of what's charged in the most expensive, Hustisford.
Driving rates in the future could be the utility's desire to move toward paying for water main replacement with cash.
In testimony submitted in July to the PSC, Water Utility consultant Christine DeMaster of Oconomowoc-based Trilogy Consulting said the utility took on $86 million in new debt from 2013 through 2017, and that between 2013 and 2018, the cost to service the utility's debt almost doubled to $17.8 million.
That cost was one factor in the $6 million deficit the utility discovered through an audit in April, and which is expected to be plugged with a loan from the city and has led some policymakers to call for firing the utility's general manager, Tom Heikkinen.
Heikkinen is "not engaged in the finances of the Water Utility," said Ald. David Ahrens, a member of the city's Water Utility Board, which oversees the utility. "In a number of instances he substantially overspent our revenues."
Heikkinen said he takes responsibility for the deficit, but "we have learned a great deal from this experience and are on track to ensure this never happens again," including by hiring a chief financial officer for the utility.
Legacy of old pipes
Heikkinen's performance aside, DeMaster told the PSC that "it is neither sustainable or equitable" for the utility to continue financing water main replacement with debt, which she said would lead to future customers paying more than their fair share for the system's infrastructure.
Heikkinen said that with an ongoing project like water main replacement, cash financing would allow the utility to spread the costs of the improvements more fairly while not going too deeply into debt.
And there are a lot of old water mains left to replace.
Over the last 15 years, the utility has replaced about 100 miles of water main at a rate of 10 to 12 miles of main a year, according to Barrilleaux. Many of the city's old mains date back to the days of explosive growth in the city in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, according to Lauren Cnare, who chairs the Water Utility Board.
There are still about 300 miles of mains slated for replacement, Barrilleaux said, at a cost to replace of about $1.5 million per mile.
Barrilleaux wouldn't go so far as to say customers can expect a future filled with big yearly rate increases, but "I don't want there to be this expectation that here's this rate increase and now you won't have to think about it for the next five years."
If the utility gets permission from the PSC to move to cash financing, it would "strive to keep those increases in the single digits," she said.
A utility rate application filed with the PSC in November by Triology, however, showed projected rate increases of 32.9 percent in 2019, 17.4 percent in 2020 and 13.8 percent in 2022. Barrilleaux said that application is no longer current but "assumes $2 million cash financing of water mains in this current rate case and more cash financing in 2020 and beyond."
But the utility is not intending to use cash financing "at this time," she said.
The PSC declined to comment on the utility's case or on utilities generally moving to a cash-financing model.
Finding an 'even keel'
Despite the utility's deficit and what Mayor Paul Soglin and some City Council members considered poor budgetary oversight at the utility, the council approved a five-year extension of Heikkinen's contract on Tuesday, along with a raise to $151,011 a year. Heikkinen began in his position in 2008 making about $115,000, and his first contract extension in 2013 came with an increase in salary to $130,098.
Cnare defended Heikkinen's tenure, pointing to past rate hikes as proof that he's been working to get the utility on a "financial even keel."
"For decades, our rates have been too low," she said. "It's not just something you go from zero to 60."
According to the utility, rates overall increased 15 percent in 2007 and again in 2008, and 20.8 percent in 2009. From 2010 to 2017, there were increases in 2011 (6.4 percent) and 2015 (31 percent).
Cnare said the utility's revenues have been hurt by the slow reduction and, finally, elimination of work at the former Oscar Mayer plant, which had been the utility's biggest water user; by appliances that use less water; and by a string of wet summers that left residents with little need to water their lawns and gardens.
Plus, there's been a feeling in the community that "water should be a readily available resource," she said, and "nobody wants to make water unaffordable for anybody."
Hiking rates in the wake of the discovery of high levels of manganese in the city's water supply in 2005 also would not have gone over well with the public, she said.