Madison's drinking water supply needs stronger protection from hazardous PFAS compounds that have spread through groundwater from the heavily contaminated Truax Air National Guard base, leaders of the city water utility said Tuesday.
After months of emphasizing that PFAS detections in water from two municipal wells were below a federal health advisory, Water Utility Board members called for consideration of more aggressive steps in response to citizen complaints that President Donald Trump's administration, the military and state regulators haven't done enough.
PFAS compounds that have been used for decades in firefighting foam, and consumer products such as nonstick pans, stain-proof fabrics and waterproof paper have been linked to health hazards including low fertility, high cholesterol, immune system deficiencies, risk of several types of cancer and stunted development of children and fetuses.
After hearing from a pediatrician, people who have been drinking PFAS-tainted water and other advocates, members of the board directed water utility staff to:
• Prepare for possible shutdowns of two contaminated wells;
• Plan more accurate testing of all 23 municipal wells;
• Ask Wisconsin's Congressional delegation for funding of a Truax cleanup;
• Request that the Madison-Dane County public health agency inform vulnerable families about risks, and to seek more information from states such as Minnesota and Michigan that have enacted stronger measures to detect and cleanup up PFAS;
• Urge the state Department of Natural Resources to set an enforceable state drinking water standard for PFAS.
Meanwhile, a water board member who also serves in the Madison City Council, David Ahrens, said during Tuesday's meeting that he would ask the council to create a PFAS task force that would bring city, county and state agencies together on the issue.
Maria Powell, president of Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, who has taken the lead in researching and advocating about PFAS contamination in Madison, had called for a task force that could recommend steps — such as providing bottled water or shutting down wells — local government could take if PFAS levels reach "action levels" below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.
Scientists, other states and the federal government's toxicology agency have said the EPA level wasn't low enough to protect health, especially for children, infants and fetuses.
Dr. Beth Neary, a Madison pediatrician and member of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network, told the board Wisconsin should follow the lead of other states that have taken action to regulate the toxic compounds with stricter limits.
"Wisconsin (should) follow the lead of these states who are putting public health and safety at the forefront," Neary said. "In addition, we need to ensure that continued contamination is not occurring from fire training sites, airports and landfills. For families with infants and young children, we should recommend use of filters to decrease the exposure of the children while we await setting limits."
