Madison Water Utility Board reviews options for treating PFAS in north side well

Grande said the water utility “invested significantly” in Well 15 in 2013 to remove volatile organic compounds before PFAS were discovered.

The recommended strategy would come with annual costs ranging between $48,000 to $698,000, though Grande said a more realistic range of annual costs would be between $48,000 and $136,000 based on the type of carbon used, current PFAS levels, anticipated regulatory standards and treatment objective.

Grande said the more expensive range would include a more expensive but less effective carbon. It would also meet a “very strict” treatment standard, which Grande said is “not likely feasible.”

“Our next step is to complete a business case evaluation where we look at alternatives and what they cost to implement along with additional benefits that could be realized by the various alternatives,” Grande said.