Madison water use at lowest point since 1967; loss of industry, wet summers, conservation contribute

Despite a growing population, Madison’s water use has fallen to levels not seen in more than half a century.

Last year, the Madison Water Utility pumped 8.97 billion gallons of fresh water to homes and businesses across the city, a billion gallons less than just five years before.

Water Supply Manager Joe DeMorett said that’s the biggest five-year drop in the utility’s 137-year history.

The last year the utility pumped less water was 1967, when Madison’s population was just over 170,000. The estimated population last year was 255,650.

General Manager Tom Heikkinen said the drop is partly due to the loss of manufacturers such as Oscar Mayer, which was the city’s largest water customer before shutting down its East Side plant in 2017, and a decline in watering thanks to a run of unusually wet summers.

But high-efficiency plumbing fixtures and appliances also play a role in lowering per-capita use, which has declined 32% since 2001, the utility’s all-time peak year for water use.

Back then, the average resident in a single-family home used about 75 gallons of water per day. As of last year, that number was 50.8.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}