Madison water use at lowest point since 1967; loss of industry, wet summers, conservation contribute

Despite a growing population, Madison’s water use has fallen to levels not seen in more than half a century.
Last year, the Madison Water Utility pumped 8.97 billion gallons of fresh water to homes and businesses across the city, a billion gallons less than just five years before.
Water Supply Manager Joe DeMorett said that’s the biggest five-year drop in the utility’s 137-year history.
The last year the utility pumped less water was 1967, when Madison’s population was just over 170,000. The estimated population last year was 255,650.
General Manager Tom Heikkinen said the drop is partly due to the loss of manufacturers such as Oscar Mayer, which was the city’s largest water customer before shutting down its East Side plant in 2017, and a decline in watering thanks to a run of unusually wet summers.
But high-efficiency plumbing fixtures and appliances also play a role in lowering per-capita use, which has declined 32% since 2001, the utility’s all-time peak year for water use.
Back then, the average resident in a single-family home used about 75 gallons of water per day. As of last year, that number was 50.8.
Heikkinen said that’s well below what most water system planners would expect.
“We would not have expected it to go down to something like 50 gallons per person,” he said. “You do wonder … how low can we go?”
Water Utility board member David Ahrens said the decline has more to do with the city’s shift from single-family homes with lawns and gardens to more apartment buildings. He said the utility hasn’t conducted an analysis of the trend or strategies to respond.
Heikkinen said the drop in use is good news for the aquifer that supplies the city’s water, which has rebounded from a record low in the late 1990s, and could forestall the need to drill a new well.
The bad news is that declining sales can translate to increased rates when utilities are spending millions of dollars to update aging pumps and water mains.
The 2019 water use surpassed the city’s 2006 sustainability goal, which called for a 20% drop in per-capita use by 2020.
The utility credits its toilet rebate program, which offers $100 credits on bills for customers who replace old toilets with high-efficiency models, with saving more than 1 billion gallons since 2009.
The utility also offers an online tracking tool used by about 12,000 customers.