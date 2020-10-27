 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim utility manager
0 comments
top story

Madison water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim utility manager

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has appointed water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim manager of the city’s water utility while a new manager is recruited.

Rhodes-Conway said the city intends to begin recruiting within the next two weeks for a general manager to replace Tom Heikkinen, who submitted his resignation in September after 12 years with the utility.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Grande (copy)

Grande

Grande will begin serving in the new role Nov. 16 and does not intend to apply for the permanent position, according to the mayor’s office.

Rhodes-Conway said Grande’s tenure as a senior manager at the utility will create continuity during the transition.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics