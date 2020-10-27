Madison water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim utility manager

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has appointed water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim manager of the city’s water utility while a new manager is recruited.
Rhodes-Conway said the city intends to begin recruiting within the next two weeks for a general manager to replace Tom Heikkinen, who submitted his resignation in September after 12 years with the utility.
Support Local Journalism
Grande will begin serving in the new role Nov. 16 and does not intend to apply for the permanent position, according to the mayor’s office.
Rhodes-Conway said Grande’s tenure as a senior manager at the utility will create continuity during the transition.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.