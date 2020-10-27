Madison water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim utility manager

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has appointed water quality manager Joe Grande to serve as interim manager of the city’s water utility while a new manager is recruited.

Rhodes-Conway said the city intends to begin recruiting within the next two weeks for a general manager to replace Tom Heikkinen, who submitted his resignation in September after 12 years with the utility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grande will begin serving in the new role Nov. 16 and does not intend to apply for the permanent position, according to the mayor’s office.

Rhodes-Conway said Grande’s tenure as a senior manager at the utility will create continuity during the transition.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.