'Madison wants passenger rail': Residents hear what could make or break Amtrak options

The shape of tracks by First Street would pose challenges for an Amtrak station. Dane County Regional Airport has plenty of land but is far from existing public transit. The former Oscar Mayer site has plenty of space and development coming in the near future.

Madison residents got their first taste of what criteria will decide where the city chooses to put a possible Amtrak station during an informational meeting Wednesday night, the first step in the latest bid to bring passenger rail to Wisconsin's capital city.

In the coming months, the city will screen six different options, narrowing them down based on the needs of residents and, critically, Amtrak's criteria for stations.

The current options are:

The former Oscar Mayer plant.

The southeastern edge of Downtown near Monona Terrace.

Dane County Regional Airport.

University Avenue and Park Street near the UW-Madison campus.

First Street and East Washington Avenue.

Tracks that run to the west of Fair Oaks Avenue on the East Side.

Madison has come on the cusp of getting passenger rail service before, but the outlook is even better now, said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

A bipartisan infrastructure packaged passed by Congress last year includes a massive infusion of funds for the country's rail system, including $66 billion for inter-city passenger rail.

"I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail," Rhodes-Conway said to the applause of a packed room Wednesday at the Madison Municipal Building.

"We need to build a strong coalition to be clear that not just Madison, but all of Wisconsin wants a good passenger rail service," the mayor said.

Madison's inclusion in Amtrak would act as an extension of the Hiawatha service between Milwaukee and Chicago. Eventually, the line would increase its daily round-trips and feed into the route that goes to St. Paul. The corridor between Chicago and the Twin Cities has been named the most important part of the Midwest for Amtrak's future growth.

Choosing a site won't guarantee that Madison gets an Amtrak station. But seeing that process through does make the city better positioned once federal funds are ready for allocation.

But the city's decision is not merely dictated by the wishes of residents. The federal government has specific regulations on where Amtrak stations can be built, ranging from land use, environmental impacts, parking and much more.

Speakers with Amtrak, the city and engineering consultant HNTB didn't dive into much detail on the pros and cons of the different options Wednesday, but did hint at some limitations.

A site on First Street has "geometric challenges" in the way a train would have to move, said Aaron Bowe, an HNTB engineer. The other option on the East Side, however, with its straight stretch of track would have far better geometry for a train's movements.

The movement of the train and available land are far from the only consideration. The airport and former Oscar Mayer site both have ample land, but the city's existing transportation would be far better served by the Oscar Mayer site.

Under the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, Metro Transit’s nearby North Transfer Point would be relocated and integrated into a multimodal facility there that would host facilities for bikes, vehicles and potentially rail.

"How does the station fit in with all those (transportation) elements that have happened since 2010 and how do we make it fit in?" Bowe said.

North Side resident Kären Miskimen said the Oscar Mayer option is at the top of her list, but not just because she lives nearby.

The site has ample space and is close to future city destinations like the Public Market, Miskimen said.

"I'm hesitant to put it in an already congested place," Miskimen said.

The North Sider remains uncertain of the condition of existing tracks that would be used for a future station and how that will factor into the selection process.

The city is requesting that residents email their feedback to amtrak@cityofmadison.com.

Another informational meeting will be held in February when the city plans to start narrowing down potential options.