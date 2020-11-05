Madison votes big, but which neighborhood voted the biggest?

Only one downtown ward — 52, voting at the Madison Municipal Building — saw more voters this year than in 2016. Turnout fell off significantly in wards closer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Ward 56, which includes the southeast campus dorms, had just 41% of 2016 turnout.

With quarantines, bans on gatherings and other obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, political activity on campus is perhaps lower than ever before in history. And many students may have opted to register and cast their votes from their permanent addresses across Wisconsin, or even in other states. A clumsy process for obtaining a valid voter ID didn’t make the process any easier.

Money matters

A stark view on voting patterns based on wealth can be seen on the city’s west side. Ward 78, home to the wealthy Nakoma neighborhood, saw over 90% of registered voters cast ballots, with 74% voting early or by absentee ballot.

Across the Beltline in Ward 76, home of the Allied neighborhood, saw 77.4% of registered voters turn out, the lowest in the city outside the student wards.

In the spring primary, the Madison City Clerk’s office generated maps that compared areas of high voter participation with areas of high poverty rates. The conclusion held true in November: wealthy neighborhoods see better turnout than poor neighborhoods.

