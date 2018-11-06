Madison residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the midterm election at presidential election levels. Though their reasons for voting varied, many agreed they were using the ballot to make their voices heard.
The outcome of Tuesday’s election will determine if Gov. Scott Walker wins a third term or if the Democratic party scores a win with his challenger, state schools Superintendent Tony Evers.
Barbara Nichols, 80, said voting in this election is critical.
“I think we’re voting for the soul of America, and I wanted to have my say,” Nichols said. “The one equalizer for all Americans regardless of race, ethnicity, religion culture, ideology is the right to vote, so it’s really a privilege.”
Gavin Denecke and Zoey Benish, both 23, felt voting would give voice to their generation.
“We’re kind of in a time where there is so much change going about that our voices need to be heard,” Denecke said. “I’ve been voting in every election since I could and figured this year was kind of a pivotal one in terms of which party was going to take the reins.”
A fellow 23-year-old, Jari Xiong said he understands that many people think voting is useless, but he feels it is the easiest way to make change.
“Being a millenial and understanding that we are going to be the future, I want to have a voice in it,” Xiong said. “I feel like voting is the easiest way to go about that.”
Nichols, Denecke and Benish voted at the Village on Park polling place at 2300 S. Park St. at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Emblematic of the high turnout across the city, the south side polling place saw as many voters in one hour of polls being open than over the course of an entire day in previous elections, according to chief election inspector Elaine Staley.
As of 4 p.m., the Madison City Clerk's office reported a turnout of 61.36 percent of registered voters, with one ward not yet reporting. Polls are open until 8 p.m. In 2014, turnout at 4 p.m. was 47 percent of registered voters and 52 percent in 2016.
In addition to the governor’s race, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Republican state Attorney General Brad Schimel is seeking a second-term against his Democratic challenger, attorney Josh Kaul.
Voters will also determine races for state treasurer and secretary of state.
Bob Jeanne, 76, said he was compelled to vote to unseat Republicans from power in Wisconsin.
“We don’t need another four years of Scott Walker,” Jeanne said outside of the Sequoya Library polling place. “We need to get rid of the Republicans.”
Christy Langheim, 39, also voted at Sequoya and made sure to take an "I Voted" sticker for her 12-year-old son, who reminded her to vote Tuesday. Langheim said that although she votes Democratic, she does not identify as a Democrat.
“We talk so much about not wanting to have a two-party system, but right now, I think that’s not realistic,” Langheim said. “Voting for a third party unfortunately ends up helping the Republicans.”
The election is, in part, a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump's term. Wisconsin was a critical state in Trump’s victory in 2016, and the results will take the pulse of voters’ feelings on the president after two years in office.
James, who only offered his first name, returned his absentee ballot to Dubuque, Iowa, where he is currently registered to vote. He was in Madison visiting friends and said he voted to support the president.
“I wanted to make a stand against what I see as the crazy practices of the Democratic left,” he said. “I think it makes a lot of people angry, but I support what he’s doing 100 percent.”
In Dane County, an advisory referendum on legalizing marijuana influenced several Madison voters, including first time voter Tenzin Dolma, 19.
“You should care about what’s going on in your state, and I feel like people only vote in presidential elections but it matters more ... you should start smaller in your state,” Dolma said.
At the Elver Park shelter, 38-year-old Jermel Randolph was voting with education issues in mind. He works as a special education teacher at Verona Area High School and has not been pleased with how the state and country have been running.
“I hate to see special education lose the funding, and I want to make sure kids who need help, especially some of the ones who need the most help, continue to get it,” Randolph said.
Unlike other voters interviewed by the Cap Times, Trevor Jarvis, 28, is not so sure that his vote will make a difference.
“Should I vote or shouldn’t I? Does it matter?,” Jarvis said. “Honestly, I think everything is rigged.”
However, Jarvis was willing to give voting a try. He registered at the Revival Ridge polling place in Allied Drive after his friend encouraged him.
Jarvis said he voted for former president Barack Obama but was in jail during the last presidential election and ineligible to vote. He felt strongly about the advisory referendum asking voters about legalizing marijuana.
“I just moved out here about four months ago, and I’m just trying to make a difference,” Jarvis said. “I made a difference in my own life from being out and succeeding now.”