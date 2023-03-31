Amid significant City Council turnover in recent years, Madison voters on Tuesday will decide whether to hold elections for half of the council members each year rather than all of them every two years.

The binding referendum, placed on the ballot by a council supermajority vote, would create staggered, two-year terms for the 20-member council beginning in 2025.

If the referendum is approved, candidates for even-numbered council districts would run for a one-year term and those in odd-numbered districts would run for two-year terms in 2025. Beginning in 2026, candidates in even-numbered districts would also run for two-year terms, ensuring half the members would face election each year.

Currently, council terms last two years, with elections for all districts happening every other year. The mayor is elected to four-year terms and there is no proposal to change the process for that office. All of those offices are up for election on Tuesday.

The referendum follows a failed attempt in November to place on Tuesday’s ballot a referendum to switch to a staggered election cycle while also changing council terms to three years. That proposal failed to get a required supermajority.

Ald. Erik Paulson, 3rd District, who offered a subsequent resolution that won a supermajority vote to stagger terms while keeping lengths the same, said the change is needed to support continuity.

“Right now, if the voters are in a ‘throw the bums out’ mood, there’s a chance that the entire council could turn over in one election,” Paulson said. “The voters absolutely have the right to throw the bums out, but it’s a bad idea to throw them all out at once. This makes it so there’s always some continuity in the body.”

But some council members disagree.

“I am opposed to any structural change to the City Council,” said Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District. “I find that this referendum question is a precursor to future worrisome attempts to change the structure of the council — complete with pay raises. I strongly believe that the current system is not broken as Madison has the most diverse City Council in its history without artificial, structural changes.

“The notion that this change would preserve institutional knowledge is disingenuous because that knowledge could easily be shared by former alders and others if there is turnover, which I think is healthy,” Benford said.

Full participation

In late 2019, the city’s Task Force on Government Structure determined that the city’s government structure is “fundamentally unfair” and made a host of recommendations. But so far, the council has not implemented sweeping changes.

The 11-member task force began meeting in early 2018 and after 90 meetings over 20 months, it unanimously approved a report in November 2019 that determined the city’s government structure is fundamentally unfair to many residents.

The task force report pans the current system as an “impediment to full participation and representation” and “fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city’s population, including, most notably, the city’s residents of color and low income,” and recommended a smaller, full-time, higher-paid council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement — at a net cost of $2.2 million a year.

But in advisory referendums decided in April 2021, voters rejected proposals to move to a higher-paid, full-time council whose members would serve longer terms but overwhelmingly supported term limits for members and keeping the 20-person legislative body the same size.

After that, a special council committee discussed how and when to realize elements of the task force report.

In late October, four council members offered an amendment to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed operating budget to more than double base council pay from $14,904 to $37,658 with premiums for leadership in order to pay a living wage, open opportunities for more people and make the council more equitable.

On Nov. 17, the council approved a substitute budget amendment with a simple majority to raise base pay to $20,604, but almost a week later it refused an ordinance that would have raised pay. The council voted 12-7 for the ordinance, but the measure required a 15-vote supermajority.

However, the council refused to ask voters to increase council member terms from two to three years, and to stagger terms. But at the turn of the year, the council approved measures to place Paulson’s proposal for staggered two-year terms on Tuesday’s ballot.

“There was a clear consensus that the question is ripe for the voters,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, the council’s longest-serving member. “However, I know there are mixed emotions among many of us if this is the best solution to get at a very real problem of council turnover.”

Helpful or unfair?

Staggering terms will help with continuity, Paulson said.

In the past, council members typically served more terms, but the past couple of election cycles have had higher turnover and a trend toward shorter service, he said, adding, “That amount of change is hard for the council to take on.”

Further, it takes time to learn as a new member, and new members primarily learn from existing ones, Paulson said.

“With this change, it means most new council members will join in groups of three or four, instead of the eight to 10 we’ve been seeing lately,” he said. “That will make it much easier to help out new people and bring them up to speed faster, and it will be better for the districts that they’re elected from because there is less chance that things get missed during the ramp-up period.”

But the handful of council members who voted against placing the question on the ballot are unconvinced.

Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, called the proposal “a solution in search of a problem.”

Ald. Nasra Wehelie, 7th District, said there has been inadequate communication and education with residents about the changes, the council hasn’t done an equity analysis on possible unintended consequences, and having council elections every year will be confusing for voters.

Another issue, Myadze and Wehelie said, is fairness because those not running will have an advantage over those who are running in changing or making new policies.

But Paulson was confident the change would help.

“I think we’re in for a new normal where most council members only stick around for four or maybe six years because the job is just a lot,” he said. “I’m not quite sure it’s time to go to full-time alders, and the voters in 2021 seemed pretty clear that going to full-time is not in the cards for the near future. But this is a change that will help the part-time council muddle through until the council switches to full-time.”

