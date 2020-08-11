Madison voters report few lines, quick turnaround for August primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison voters who opted to cast their ballots in person on Tuesday reported no crowds, an easy curbside voting process and cleaning efforts by poll workers.

Meanwhile, election officials in Madison were working to process the thousands of absentee ballots that have already been cast, with around 40% of those completed as of 11 a.m.

Among the in-person voters Tuesday was Liz Cooke, 25, who voted at Sequoya Library on Madison's west side. She said the poll workers wore masks, viewed her ID through plexiglass and separated used pens into a separate pile. The most apparent difference from previous elections was how fast the process went.

“I voted here, this is probably my fifth or sixth time. Every other time it’s taken so long,” Cooke said. “The place is just packed all day. This time it took five seconds.”

Voting in-person was not Cooke’s first choice.