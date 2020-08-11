Madison voters report few lines, quick turnaround for August primary

Madison voters who opted to cast their ballots in person on Tuesday reported no crowds, an easy curbside voting process and cleaning efforts by poll workers.
Meanwhile, election officials in Madison were working to process the thousands of absentee ballots that have already been cast, with around 40% of those completed as of 11 a.m.
Among the in-person voters Tuesday was Liz Cooke, 25, who voted at Sequoya Library on Madison's west side. She said the poll workers wore masks, viewed her ID through plexiglass and separated used pens into a separate pile. The most apparent difference from previous elections was how fast the process went.
“I voted here, this is probably my fifth or sixth time. Every other time it’s taken so long,” Cooke said. “The place is just packed all day. This time it took five seconds.”
Voting in-person was not Cooke’s first choice.
Cooke said she did not request an absentee ballot because she is in the middle of moving. While she was “excited” to vote from her new home address, Cooke realized she had not lived there for 28 days — up from a former requirement of 10 days due to a recent federal court ruling — and had to vote in her old neighborhood.
As of 11 a.m. with a few polling places that still needed to report, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the voter turnout, measured as a percentage of registered voters, was approximately 14%. The next turnout update is at 5 p.m.
Witzel-Behl reported few problems but said some voters thought they could return their absentee ballots through a drop box for the city’s planning department at the Madison Municipal Building. The city’s building inspector retrieved them, and Witzel-Behl said the ballots are on the way to the correct polling locations.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said Election Day operations were going “pretty well,” with about half of the absentee ballots across the county processed by 11 a.m.
Like Cooke, voting in-person was not the first choice for Bryan Rubio, 24. Rubio said he lost his absentee ballot, so he came to Sequoya to vote in person.
“For COVID times, it was pretty standard: staying six feet apart, everyone was wearing a mask, which was nice,” Rubio said.
Ben Miskowski and his wife, Liz, voted at Victory Hmong Alliance Church on the east side.
“The last round of voting we had requested absentee ballots,” Miskowski, 30, said. “This round came along, and we started reading about the election and to be completely honest, we forgot to ask for absentee ballots."
Ahead of voting in-person, they discussed what they would feel comfortable with and decided they would leave if the polling location was too crowded. But when they arrived, they were pleasantly surprised to find that curbside voting was available.
They brought their own pens and wore masks even in their cars to mitigate the risk of spreading germs. Even though voting has taken on new risks during a pandemic, Miskowski said participating in the process is necessary.
“It’s really important to vote,” he said. “It’s our civic duty.”
