Madison voters putting final shape to City Council for next two years

After one of the city's most challenging years and perhaps the most expensive campaign ever, Madison voters on Tuesday are putting a final shape to the City Council for the next two years.

The election features competitive races in 11 of 20 council districts, including three high-profile contests involving incumbents and challengers raising and spending perhaps record sums.

Running unopposed an assured election are Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney in the Far West Side's 1st District; Mike Verveer in Downtown's 4th District; Nasra Wehelie in the Southwest Side's 7th District; Arvina Martin in the North and West side's 11th District; Tag Evers in the South and Near West side's 13th District and Grant Foster in the East Side's 15th District, former Ald. Brian Benford in the Near East Side's 6th District; and newcomers Regina Vidaver in the Near West Side's 5th District and Gary Halverson in the Far East Side's 17th District.