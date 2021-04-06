Madison voters putting final shape to City Council for next two years

MADISON CITY COUNCIL
|MADISON CITY COUNCIL
|Unknown field 1
|Dist. 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Patrick W. Heck 1,613
|62%
|Benji Ramirez Gomez 987
|38%
|Dist. 3
|5 of 9 precincts
|Lindsay Lemmer 1,365
|76%
|Charly Rowe 421
|24%
|Dist. 8
|6 of 7 precincts
|Juliana R. Bennett 317
|66%
|Ayomi N. Obuseh 162
|34%
|Dist. 9
|6 of 14 precincts
|Nikki Conklin 1,640
|57%
|Paul Skidmore 1,216
|43%
|Dist. 10
|3 of 4 precincts
|Yannette Figueroa Cole 1,166
|55%
|Mara Eisch 937
|45%
|Dist. 12
|6 of 8 precincts
|Syed Abbas 2,222
|76%
|Tessa Echeverria 716
|24%
|Dist. 13
|All precincts reporting
|x-Tag Evers 2,773
|81%
|David Hoffert 633
|19%
|Dist. 14
|6 of 9 precincts
|Sheri Carter 1,078
|65%
|Brandi Grayson 571
|35%
|Dist. 16
|9 of 12 precincts
|Jael Currie 1,599
|60%
|Matt Tramel 1,074
|40%
|Dist. 18
|5 of 8 precincts
|Charles Myadze 1,670
|55%
|Rebecca Kemble 1,380
|45%
|Dist. 19
|5 of 7 precincts
|Keith Furman 2,307
|64%
|Aisha Moe 1,287
|36%
|Dist. 20
|4 of 6 precincts
|Christian Albouras 1,125
|76%
|Erica Lee Janisch 350
|24%
After one of the city's most challenging years and perhaps the most expensive campaign ever, Madison voters on Tuesday are putting a final shape to the City Council for the next two years.
The election features competitive races in 11 of 20 council districts, including three high-profile contests involving incumbents and challengers raising and spending perhaps record sums.
Running unopposed an assured election are Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney in the Far West Side's 1st District; Mike Verveer in Downtown's 4th District; Nasra Wehelie in the Southwest Side's 7th District; Arvina Martin in the North and West side's 11th District; Tag Evers in the South and Near West side's 13th District and Grant Foster in the East Side's 15th District, former Ald. Brian Benford in the Near East Side's 6th District; and newcomers Regina Vidaver in the Near West Side's 5th District and Gary Halverson in the Far East Side's 17th District.
It's too early to project winners in other races, including high profile ones with significant spending involving Ald. Paul Skidmore and challenger Nikki Conklin in the West and Far West side's 9th District, which attracted the most cash from Jan. 1 through March 22; council President Sheri Carter and challenger Brandi Grayson in the South Side's 14th District; and Ald. Rebecca Kemble and challenger Charles Myadze on the North Side's 18th District.
Other contested races were Ald. Patrick Heck versus Benji Ramirez Gomez in the Near East Side's 2nd District; Ald. Lindsay Lemmer versus Charly Rowe, in the East Side's 3rd District; Juliana Bennett versus Ayomi Obuseh in the student-dominated 8th District; Mara Eisch versus Yannette Figueroa Cole in the Near West and Southwest side's, 10th District; Ald. Syed Abbas versus Tessa Echeverria in the East and North side's 12th District; Jael Currie versus Matt Tramel in the East and Far East side's 16th District; Ald. Keith Furman versus Aisha Moe in the West Side's 19th District; and Ald. Christian Albouras versus Erica Lee Janisch in the Southwest Side's 20th District.
The current council has sparred with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on multiple issues, including her emergency authority during the pandemic, the budget, increased civilian oversight of police, and city employee furloughs to save money. Rhodes-Conway's term ends in 2023.
The new council, to be sworn in at noon on April 20, will deal with daunting issues including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a damaged economy and tight finances, demands for racial equity and social justice, a reimagining and funding of the Madison Police, crime and gun violence, housing and homelessness.
Within weeks, the new council will decide whether to purchase a vacant former big box store at 2002 Zeier Road for a new homeless men's shelter and changes to city zoning rules intended to spark construction of much-needed multi-family housing but also limit a neighborhood's capacity to influence and shape some projects.
The new council will also determine possible changes to the structure of city government guided by the results of an advisory referendum on Tuesday, including the size and compensation of the body, and oversee redistricting based on new census numbers.
