Madison voters need to mail in absentee ballots soon, drop off sites also an option

The Madison city clerk's office is encouraging voters to mail back their absentee ballots ahead of the August 11 primary "as soon as possible."

Absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by election day otherwise they won't be counted. All absentee ballots are processed at the polls on election day.

As of Thursday, the clerk's office had mailed out more than 68,500 absentee ballots and received nearly 21,000 back to be counted.

For the nearly 48,000 Madison residents who have not sent back their absentee ballots yet, voters can still use the postage-paid envelope provided by the clerk's office to mail it in.

But for those concerned their ballot might not make it to the clerk's office by August 11, there are other options.

Voters can bring ballots to several drop-off sites located throughout the city. Poll workers will accept the absentee ballots and can serve as a witness, if needed.