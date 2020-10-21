Madison voters making use of 14 secure ballot drop boxes

At first glance, drivers and passers-by heading down Williamson Street over the weekend may have thought they saw three of the city’s new secure ballot drop boxes outside of Fire Station 3.

But two of the three boxes had arms and legs and were occupied by 5-year-old twins William and Vivian. Pumpkins and the word “not” were added to their costume designs to avoid confusion for any voters looking to drop off their ballots.

The voting box costumes were replicas of Madison's 14 ballot drop boxes designed by their mother, Rebecca Cnare, a landscape architect for the city.

“They hear about the election,” Cnare said. “I think they think they’re funny. It’s also a way to help them understand what I do. It’s hard to explain planning to a five-year-old.”

Cnare works in the city’s Planning, Community & Economic Development division and was assigned to an emergency operations team to assess where to locate the hard-to-come-by ballot boxes and design them.

Madison was able to obtain 14 boxes, which were on backorder, and install them throughout the day on Oct. 16. The boxes cost approximately $50,000, and the city paid for them through a $1.3 million election grant from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life.