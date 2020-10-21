Madison voters making use of 14 secure ballot drop boxes

At first glance, drivers and passers-by heading down Williamson Street over the weekend may have thought they saw three of the city’s new secure ballot drop boxes outside of Fire Station 3.
But two of the three boxes had arms and legs and were occupied by 5-year-old twins William and Vivian. Pumpkins and the word “not” were added to their costume designs to avoid confusion for any voters looking to drop off their ballots.
The voting box costumes were replicas of Madison's 14 ballot drop boxes designed by their mother, Rebecca Cnare, a landscape architect for the city.
“They hear about the election,” Cnare said. “I think they think they’re funny. It’s also a way to help them understand what I do. It’s hard to explain planning to a five-year-old.”
Cnare works in the city’s Planning, Community & Economic Development division and was assigned to an emergency operations team to assess where to locate the hard-to-come-by ballot boxes and design them.
Madison was able to obtain 14 boxes, which were on backorder, and install them throughout the day on Oct. 16. The boxes cost approximately $50,000, and the city paid for them through a $1.3 million election grant from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life.
The boxes are located at all of Madison’s fire stations, except for Fire Station 7, and at Elver Park.
“They’re geographically equidistant around the city,” Cnare said. “We also wanted them to be at places where people would know they’re official.”
All of the locations, except Williamson Street, have both a drive-up and walk-up option. The box on Williamson Street is only accessible by pedestrians.
The boxes resemble the city’s flag, bearing the same light blue color to represent Lakes Mendota and Monona, a white stripe nodding to the isthmus and a black cross and gold circle that represents the four lakes and state capitol building, respectively. They also display the word "Vote" prominently on the side, directions on the front and the city’s logo.
Cnare said the city design team wanted to keep it simple, especially for residents whose first language is not English.
“Madison continues to grow, and we see this as a part of our infrastructure that we’re going to have for every election now,” Cnare said.
The boxes are made from steel, and its seams are welded to prevent damage and tampering.
Sworn election officials will pick up ballots from the secure drop boxes and deliver them directly to the city clerk’s office daily. The officials, wearing distinct vests and nametags, will count the number of ballots they are picking up and place them in a bag with a tamper-evident seal.
The number of ballots and the seal number of the bag will be noted on the chain of custody form that will be specific to each ballot box location. That form will be returned to the city clerk’s office with the ballots, and staff will confirm the seal number of the bag and the number of ballots returned.
The last ballot box pick-up will occur by 5 p.m. the day before Election Day, at which point the slots will be closed and locked. Voters who still have their absentee ballot will be directed to drop it off at their polling place on Election Day.
“While I want people to feel confident mailing their ballots or dropping them off at the clerk’s office this is just one more way,” Cnare said.
As of Oct. 21, over 2,000 voters have used the boxes to return their absentee ballot.
