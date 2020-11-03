Madison voters elect 1st Asian-American and 1st Muslim to state Legislature

Two Madison residents achieved historic firsts for the state Legislature with their Tuesday election wins.

Chef and restaurant owner Francesca Hong will take office as Wisconsin's first Asian-American state representative and Ald. Samba Baldeh becomes the first Muslim, as well as the county's first African-American man, elected to the Legislature.

Hong won the 76th Assembly District race and will take office as Wisconsin's first Asian-American state representative, according to unofficial election results from Dane County.

Hong, the co-owner of Morris Ramen Restaurant, won the deeply Democratic 76th Assembly District seat against Republican real estate intern Patrick Hull. She beat out six other Democrats in the primary and replaces Rep. Chris Taylor, who was appointed a Dane County judge. The district covers Madison's Isthmus and East Side.

"The time for incrementalism is over," Hong said in a victory statement. "I believe in change, but more importantly I believe in transformation. We will move forward with bold and decisive demands that will deconstruct inequitable systems so we can build them back to work for everyone. We must transform our collective fear and uncertainty into collective power and action."