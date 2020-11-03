 Skip to main content
Madison voters elect 1st Asian-American and 1st Muslim to state Legislature
Chief inspector Pat Butler checks absentee ballots Tuesday at Mendota Elementary School on Madison's North Side.

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Two Madison residents achieved historic firsts for the state Legislature with their Tuesday election wins.

Chef and restaurant owner Francesca Hong will take office as Wisconsin's first Asian-American state representative and Ald. Samba Baldeh becomes the first Muslim, as well as the county's first African-American man, elected to the Legislature.

Hong won the 76th Assembly District race and will take office as Wisconsin's first Asian-American state representative, according to unofficial election results from Dane County.

Hong, the co-owner of Morris Ramen Restaurant, won the deeply Democratic 76th Assembly District seat against Republican real estate intern Patrick Hull. She beat out six other Democrats in the primary and replaces Rep. Chris Taylor, who was appointed a Dane County judge. The district covers Madison's Isthmus and East Side. 

"The time for incrementalism is over," Hong said in a victory statement. "I believe in change, but more importantly I believe in transformation. We will move forward with bold and decisive demands that will deconstruct inequitable systems so we can build them back to work for everyone. We must transform our collective fear and uncertainty into collective power and action."

Baldeh beat Republican Samuel Anderson in the 48th Assembly race to represent Madison's Far East and North sides. He came to Madison from Gambia two decades ago.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I even see political office on my radar,” he said in an interview. “But I’ve always been an activist and volunteer in my community.”

Baldeh joined Madison's City Council in 2015 and works as an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance. His top legislative priority is responding to the pandemic and addressing the high unemployment caused by the coronavirus, particularly in the service sector.

Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has represented the 48th Assembly District since 2013, handedly won the 16th Senate District race to represent parts of Madison, Monona, Sun Prairie and McFarland. Republican Scott Barker, a firefighter from Sun Prairie, ran against her.

"It is very important that our Legislature has people in it who are unapologetic progressive champions for the people of our state," she said in an interview, ticking off the pandemic, reducing racial disparities and investing in public education among her top priorities.  

Voters also elected former Rep. Kelda Roys to take the 26th Senate District seat of retiring Sen. Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in U.S. history who had held the seat since 1962. Roys faced no Republican challenger.

