Madison voters drop off over 10,000 absentee ballots during Democracy in the Park event

“We urge you in the strongest possible terms to abandon this unlawful effort immediately, in order to avoid the threat of invalidated ballots and needless litigation,” Tseytlin said in the letter. “At minimum, your office should keep any ballots collected during this illegal effort separate from all other ballots that your office receives.”

However, Haas noted in a response that Tseytlin’s letter includes no legal support for the allegations.

While Tseytlin argued that there is no justification for this “ad hoc, unsecure and unlawful approach,” Haas said the purpose is that the pandemic and U.S. Postal Service challenges have created pressure for voters and election officials to facilitate as many opportunities for voters to participate in the 2020 election as possible.

Also, Haas contradicted the claim that the event poses a “manifestly obvious” threat to ballot integrity.

“The procedures that the City Clerk has established to secure ballots are equivalent to the procedures used to secure all absentee ballots, which your clients have helped to establish in Wisconsin Statutes and found to be acceptable,” Haas said in his response.