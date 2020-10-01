Madison voters ask judge to OK Democracy in the Park events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But while Madison's city attorney pushed back on the assertions and officials ultimately went forward with the event last week, the plaintiffs' attorney Doug Poland said though he also thinks the ballots have been validly returned, "if we're wrong then we want to know now so we can figure out what the remedy is for that."

Asked why plaintiffs would go forward with a lawsuit now, Poland noted lawyer Misha Tseytlin's threat "to sue to invalidate the absentee ballots that were returned at this event."

"It's going to happen," he continued. "The question is when is it going to happen and when do we want to know the answer?"

Tseytlin, who previously worked as the state solicitor general under Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and currently is the attorney for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, didn't return multiple requests for comment this week about next steps.

Republicans also have alleged that the event amounted to in-person early voting, which doesn't begin in Wisconsin until Oct. 20. That's a characterization that Madison City Attorney Mike Haas has disputed, noting that ballots aren't being distributed in the parks, just collected.