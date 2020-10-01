Madison voters ask judge to OK Democracy in the Park events

A handful of Madison voters want a judge to find the more than 10,000 absentee ballots already returned to poll workers at an event held in 200 city parks last weekend were legally collected, after Republicans warned the ballots could be invalidated.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court, comes after the city's first Democracy in the Park event last week Saturday but before its second iteration on Oct. 3.
Spread across Madison's 206 mini, neighborhood and community parks, the events allow voters to hand their absentee ballots directly to city poll workers. Hundreds also used Saturday's gatherings to register to vote.
Days before the city does it all over again, five Madison voters, three of whom returned their absentee ballots at a Democracy in the Park event and two who plan to do so this weekend, want to ensure their ballots won't be invalidated because of where they were dropped off.
The Legislature's top Republicans hinted at that possibility in a cease-and-desist letter from their attorney to the Madison city clerk last Friday, which argued the events amounted to an "illegal collection of ballots" and urged officials "to abandon this unlawful effort immediately, in order to avoid the threat of invalidated ballots and needless litigation."
But while Madison's city attorney pushed back on the assertions and officials ultimately went forward with the event last week, the plaintiffs' attorney Doug Poland said though he also thinks the ballots have been validly returned, "if we're wrong then we want to know now so we can figure out what the remedy is for that."
Asked why plaintiffs would go forward with a lawsuit now, Poland noted lawyer Misha Tseytlin's threat "to sue to invalidate the absentee ballots that were returned at this event."
"It's going to happen," he continued. "The question is when is it going to happen and when do we want to know the answer?"
Tseytlin, who previously worked as the state solicitor general under Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and currently is the attorney for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, didn't return multiple requests for comment this week about next steps.
Republicans also have alleged that the event amounted to in-person early voting, which doesn't begin in Wisconsin until Oct. 20. That's a characterization that Madison City Attorney Mike Haas has disputed, noting that ballots aren't being distributed in the parks, just collected.
Madison is a liberal stronghold in a key battleground state that President Donald Trump won by some 23,000 votes in 2016. To win this cycle, Democrats need to, in part, run up the margins here and in Milwaukee, another deep blue area.
Haas, the former Wisconsin Elections Commission head, wrote in an email he's reviewing the lawsuit but added: "the City encourages voters to take advantage of the opportunity to return ballots on Saturday."
The Oct. 3 event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature more than 1,000 poll workers. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held Oct. 4 instead.
