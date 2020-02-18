Madison voter turnout up from last year's primary, but still low overall

Only one in five voting-age residents in Madison turned out to vote in Tuesday's primary, more than last year's February primary but still a meager percentage of eligible voters.

On the local ballot were three candidates for one open seat on the Madison School Board. A statewide Wisconsin Supreme Court race also drew residents to the polls.

In Madison, only 22.3% of the voting-age population turned out. Just 47,599 ballots were cast in the city, with an estimated voting-age population of 213,725 people.

That's an increase from last year's February primary when 17.8% of Madison's voting-age population turned out to vote. Three School Board seats were open that year, and the citywide race for mayor was narrowed to Satya Rhodes-Conway, who would go on to win the general election, and then-incumbent Paul Soglin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The turnout countywide was slightly lower, at 20.7%. Only 88,060 ballots were cast in Dane County, which has an estimated voting-age population of 425,627.

Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky won the Supreme Court primary.