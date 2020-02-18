Madison voter turnout up from last year's primary, but still low overall

Only one in five voting-age residents in Madison turned out to vote in Tuesday's primary, more than last year's February primary but still a meager percentage of eligible voters.
On the local ballot were three candidates for one open seat on the Madison School Board. A statewide Wisconsin Supreme Court race also drew residents to the polls.
In Madison, only 22.3% of the voting-age population turned out. Just 47,599 ballots were cast in the city, with an estimated voting-age population of 213,725 people.
That's an increase from last year's February primary when 17.8% of Madison's voting-age population turned out to vote. Three School Board seats were open that year, and the citywide race for mayor was narrowed to Satya Rhodes-Conway, who would go on to win the general election, and then-incumbent Paul Soglin.
The turnout countywide was slightly lower, at 20.7%. Only 88,060 ballots were cast in Dane County, which has an estimated voting-age population of 425,627.
Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky won the Supreme Court primary.
Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt won the primary for the Madison School Board.