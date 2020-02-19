You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison voter turnout in Tuesday primary up from 2019
top story

Madison voter turnout in Tuesday primary up from 2019

{{featured_button_text}}
POLLS (copy)

Stickers on a table at the Romnes Apartments polling location in Madison in the April 2019 election. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Tuesday’s spring primary drew under 30% of registered voters in Madison to the polls for an election featuring competitive races for a Madison School Board seat and Wisconsin Supreme Court.

With all polls reporting Tuesday night, the City Clerk’s Office reported that 27.5% of registered voters cast ballots in the election. This is up from last year’s February election, which saw a turnout of 21% of registered voters. 

Last year’s primary saw races for three seats on the Madison School Board and the race for Madison mayor.

Tuesday’s election narrowed races for Madison School Board Seat 6, with Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt advancing to the general election April 7. Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky will challenge Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in the general election. 

In Madison, 30 provisional ballots were cast Tuesday. Voters have until Friday at 4 p.m. to get a copy of their ID to the clerk’s office to have their ballot counted. The City Clerk’s Office expects that at least 30% of provisional ballots will be counted. 

Countywide, about 25% of registered voters cast ballots Tuesday. In the February 2019 primary election, about 20% of registered voters headed to the polls.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics