Madison voter turnout in Tuesday primary up from 2019

Tuesday’s spring primary drew under 30% of registered voters in Madison to the polls for an election featuring competitive races for a Madison School Board seat and Wisconsin Supreme Court.
With all polls reporting Tuesday night, the City Clerk’s Office reported that 27.5% of registered voters cast ballots in the election. This is up from last year’s February election, which saw a turnout of 21% of registered voters.
Last year’s primary saw races for three seats on the Madison School Board and the race for Madison mayor.
Tuesday’s election narrowed races for Madison School Board Seat 6, with Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt advancing to the general election April 7. Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky will challenge Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in the general election.
In Madison, 30 provisional ballots were cast Tuesday. Voters have until Friday at 4 p.m. to get a copy of their ID to the clerk’s office to have their ballot counted. The City Clerk’s Office expects that at least 30% of provisional ballots will be counted.
Countywide, about 25% of registered voters cast ballots Tuesday. In the February 2019 primary election, about 20% of registered voters headed to the polls.
