Madison voter turnout in Tuesday primary up from 2019

Tuesday’s spring primary drew under 30% of registered voters in Madison to the polls for an election featuring competitive races for a Madison School Board seat and Wisconsin Supreme Court.

With all polls reporting Tuesday night, the City Clerk’s Office reported that 27.5% of registered voters cast ballots in the election. This is up from last year’s February election, which saw a turnout of 21% of registered voters.

Last year’s primary saw races for three seats on the Madison School Board and the race for Madison mayor.