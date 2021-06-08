Madison vetting ‘at least three’ potential sites for permanent men’s homeless shelter

While some committee members argued the resolution wasn’t needed because a site search is underway, Dane County Supervisor Elena Haasl and Madison Ald. Juliana Bennett, who represent campus-area districts, opposed the criteria. Particularly, they took issue with the requirement of not being located next to single-family homes.

Haasl said adding more restrictions would make a site search more difficult, and Bennett worried that the criteria will prevent city staff from considering possible locations.

“It would be a shame if we turned down another good location like Zeier Road,” Bennett said.

Abbas said the criteria are flexible, with O’Keefe noting that a site falling shy of meeting all the criteria likely wouldn’t prevent a location from being considered.

“I think there’s plenty of opportunity within the constraints of this resolution,” O’Keefe said.

