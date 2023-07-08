With high stakes, the Madison City Council may reconsider a recently refused rezoning for a 12-story Downtown student housing project, a vote that threatened the redevelopment and raised issues of legality and precedent.

The proposal for reconsideration is on the council's agenda for Tuesday and could dictate the future of the project and an even larger one by the same developer a block away.

Core Spaces, of Chicago, which has built and is planning multiple student housing projects in the city, wants to raze 10 residential buildings for the six- to 12-story project with 232 market-rate housing units on the 400 block of West Dayton and Johnson streets and 200 block of North Bassett Street.

Planning Division staff recommended approval of a demolition permit, conditional use, zoning map amendment and Certified Survey Map for the project, called "Johnson & Bassett." On June 12, the Plan Commission unanimously approved the demolition permit and conditional use, and recommended approval of the rezoning and survey map.

But on June 20, with Core Spaces expecting approval and making no formal presentation, a debate that centered on affordability ensued that sometimes grew heated and the proposal was denied. The council voted 13-6, with one member excused. The council then voted 11-8 with one excused to approve the survey map, which is essentially an administrative function.

The next day, Core Spaces withdrew an application for an informational presentation on a separate 14-story student housing project across the street with perhaps 400 apartments, including lower-cost units, that was to be made to the city's Urban Design Commission.

In the days after the vote, Core Spaces reached out to council members and others with an interest in the rejected project to make its case and share information that the council hadn't heard, Doug Tichenor, vice president and director of development at Core Spaces, said Friday.

Although the buildings to be demolished were described by some council members as "naturally occurring affordable housing" due to age and condition, most of the existing units are still costly and substandard, such as five or six bedrooms served by just one bathroom, he said. The proposal would replace 146 beds with 851, he said.

"There were a lot of facts and things left unsaid," he said of the June 20 meeting.

Another look

Now, the council may reconsider its decision.

Ald. Nikki Conklin, 9th District, who voted to reject the rezoning, has formally requested reconsideration, which means the council on Tuesday will first take up that request, and if successful, re-debate the rezoning. The reconsideration and decision on the rezoning require 11 of 20 council votes.

The council could decide the reconsideration and rezoning on Tuesday or refer either or both decisions to a later date. Conklin could not be reached for comment.

"I hope we have the votes," Tichenor said. "I think we presented the best case we possibly can. I'm optimistic but we don't know."

If the rezoning is approved, Core Spaces would quickly resubmit its application for an informational presentation before the Urban Design Commission on the 14-story project, Tichenor said.

If the reconsideration is unsuccessful, Core Spaces could file a lawsuit. Tichenor declined comment if that would happen. But if the project is rejected, Core Spaces would not pursue the 14-story redevelopment because it would create an uncertain regulatory environment for equity and lending partners, he said.

"By denying the project, it's a lose-lose situation for everybody," said Austin Pagnotta, associate director of acquisitions for Core Spaces. "The solution to a housing crisis is not to deny more housing."

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who decried the lack of affordability in the 12-story project but voted for the rezoning two weeks ago because he believes the proposal meets legal standards, welcomed the move for reconsideration.

"I'm optimistic the council will reconsider the previous action and adopt the rezoning and allow the project to move forward," Verveer said Friday. "I do support the project on the merits. We desperately need additional housing in our city, especially Downtown in the campus areas.

"We can't compel this developer, or any developer, to build affordable housing because we're constrained by an unfortunate state law," he said.

Since the council's vote, the city attorney's office has been sharing its perspective on the rezoning as it relates to state law, conveying that the developer has a pretty good case should it take the matter to the courts, Verveer said.

"We have advised alders that denial of a rezoning requires articulating valid reasons under the statutes and the comprehensive plan, and we felt a better record would need to be made if the council wishes to deny this rezoning," City Attorney Michael Haas said Friday. "I think I did not explain that clearly enough at the meeting since the motion was to approve the rezoning. As a result of those conversations some alders are interested in reconsidering the item."

Old for new

The proposed redevelopment would raze the 10 existing buildings - all described by the developer as "functionally obsolete" - including two single-family homes and 66 units in multifamily structures. The proposed project offers 232 units and a range of size including studios to five bedrooms and townhomes with two to four bedrooms.

The project would feature a 2,100-square foot patio on the sixth-floor rooftop and a 6,380-square foot patio with hot tub and swimming pool on the 12th-floor rooftop. It would provide 62 vehicle parking spaces and 416 bike parking spots.

The project doesn't include lower-cost units because under its specific set of circumstances, there is no mechanism to do so, Pagnotta said.

The site is across the street from Core Spaces' proposal to demolish multiple structures from 304-318 N. Broom St., 407 and 431 W. Gorham St., and 408-430 W. Johnson St. for a single structure with 14 stories along Johnson and Gorham streets and seven stories along Broom Street offering roughly 400 units. It would be the first use of a new city law that allows more stories in Downtown projects in exchange for lower-cost units.

The same developer also is building the 10-story oLiv Madison fronting the 300 block of State Street and has built two other major projects Downtown since 2015. Core Spaces worked closely with the city and UW-Madison at its oLiv Madison project to implement a first-of-its-kind lower-cost housing program there.

"We want to work with the city, the university and community organizations to be part of the solution to the housing crisis," Tichenor said.

