Madison Urban League partners with Dane County to help support minority-owned businesses

The Urban League of Greater Madison is partnering with Dane County to create a development hub on Madison's South Side particularly for minority-owned businesses.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the partnership Thursday along with Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., president and CEO of the Madison Urban League, and said $100,000 in county funds will go towards initial planning of the economic development hub for the the South Park Street corridor.

"Black businesses need a nurturing space that allows for start-up, maintenance and expansion," Anthony said. "These funds will help the community begin to formally engage community stakeholders and develop a plan for how this innovative economic development opportunity might be advanced."

As part of the partnership, the Urban League will create a one-year position for an individual to begin the planning process by conducting a site search, reaching out to business owners and putting together the project's operational structure, financial model and business plan.