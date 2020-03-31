Madison Urban League launches team to connect job seekers, employers during pandemic

To assist those who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison has created a team to connect job seekers to employers who are still hiring.

Ruben Anthony, president and CEO, said the Urban League COVID-19 Workforce Recovery Team will foster relationships with companies who require more employees because of the pandemic with those who have lost jobs in other fields.

“Our approach has always been going after what's in demand and making sure we bring employers and job seekers together,” Anthony said. “Our priority now is those folks who have lost those jobs and have a desire to work at a company that needs help now.”

Those who are seeking jobs can contact Ray Allen, the director of the Urban League’s workforce development team, at 608-729-1233.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.