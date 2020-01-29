Madison Urban Design Commission to take up Milwaukee Street, University Avenue developments

A number of proposed development projects around Madison are seeking initial or final approval when they come before the Urban Design Commission Wednesday night.

Among the projects seeking final approval is a proposed 222-unit multi-family complex at 6810 Milwaukee St. The proposal, advanced by Indianapolis-based developer Matt Gilhooly, would construct three four-story apartment buildings and one three-story apartment building on a parcel of land on the city’s far east side. Also in the proposal are eight two-story, three-bedroom townhouses on a lot next to the proposed apartment buildings. The proposed development, known as The Meadowlands, would also have underground and surface parking for the apartments along with garage and surface parking for the townhouses.

“These are affordable units, but not subsidized housing,” said James Hovde, who is selling the land. “So they’re workforce units which means you have to have a certain range of income, slightly lower than the county median income but income that still puts you in around the $40,000 to $45,000 a year range. So you could have like a police officer, dental hygienist, firefighter in there and then you get a slight break on your rent. But it’s not ‘affordable’ in terms of you don’t have to be employed. It’s the kind of housing the mayor and the city wants to see.”