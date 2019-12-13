Madison Urban Design Commission reviews University Avenue, Langdon Street proposals

“I am new to Wisconsin, new to Madison,” Cogan said. “This house is the biggest investment we’ve ever made. I’m not opposed, I’m just concerned. My concern is I walk past that building every day on the way to the bus stop and I can’t imagine 50 units. I’m worried about pedestrian traffic.”

Kevin Burow, a member of the development team, noted that there is not a neighborhood association representing that section of University Avenue and that his team has had meetings with various neighbors and Ald. Keith Furman, who represents the area on the Madison City Council.

UDC voted 6-2 to grant an initial approval to the project, which means the development team will have to appear before the panel again following its Jan. 13 presentation before the Plan Commission.

UDC also voted to approve the Madison College Child and Family Center that will be at 1835 Wright St. That project proposes to redevelop a site previously owned by Penske Truck Rental and would open next year.