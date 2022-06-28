Madison unveils new 'I Voted' stickers for fall elections

No matter what other changes Election Day brings this fall, Madisonians can confidently expect at least one difference after walking out of their polling places.

The City Clerk's Office on Tuesday unveiled two new designs for the ubiquitous "I Voted" stickers voters get after casting their ballots, and they're designed by a high school student.

Katina Maclin, 16, who recently moved from Sun Prairie to Glendale, where she will be a junior in the fall, interned in the clerk's office from July 2021 to April 2022. There, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl asked Maclin what her interests were. Maclin said that she liked research, graphic design, writing and Black History, among other topics.

Soon after, Witzel-Behl approached her with the task of redesigning the stickers.

"Everybody's seen that same sticker," Maclin said. "It's really boring. I wanted to branch out."

The incumbent stickers, now replaced, varied in shape and color, Witzel-Behl said. Some voters were handed circles that featured standard government-issue blocks of red, white and blue, and read "I Voted Today." Others left their polling place with an oval that read "I Voted" with an American flag.

Maclin's new designs will not entirely replace the old stickers, Witzel-Behl said: The clerk's office still has them in stock, and voters who receive an absentee ballot for this August's primary elections will find an old sticker enclosed.

But at in-person polling locations this fall, voters will find Maclin's new designs.

One of the designs reads "I VOTED" in all-capital black letters studded with white stars over a background of red, white and blue paint splatters.

"I wanted to show that it's America," she said, "but kind of rebellious … not just the same old, same old."

The other, a blend of brown, black and other non-white "skin tones" reads, "Every Vote Matters."

That design stemmed from a poster and bookmark Maclin also created for the clerk's office aimed at voter outreach.

"People can see that and say, 'I'm that skin tone. My vote still matters,'" she said.

Maclin worked as an intern through the "I Can" internship and mentorship program with 100 Black Men of Madison, a nonprofit focused on creating opportunity for African-American youth, the clerk's office said.

"It was a very exciting project in our office," Witzel-Behl said. "This was our first intern who was also an artist. It was a great opportunity to allow Katina to design something for her portfolio but also to provide something exciting for our poll workers and our voters for the fall election."

The project took 6 months, Maclin said: Her unexpected move from Sun Prairie and the hurdles that came with it delayed the process. Three months in, all the artwork she had created on her iPad was accidentally and inexplicably deleted. Finally, after six different pieces, she landed on the two final concepts, which took her two days to complete, she said.

Katina said she hopes to start her own graphic design business someday and is looking for new opportunities. But she also needs to grow her portfolio, she said.

In Madison, where 75% of eligible voters participated in the 2020 election, her artwork will likely get widespread exposure come November.

"If you're going to commit to do anything, it's really important to persevere and have endurance," she said. "In the long run, it'll be worth it."

