Madison turnout by afternoon closing in on statewide average turnout in recent midterms

With less than three hours to go in the 2018 November election, voter turnout has been strong in the city of Madison and Dane County, election officials said.
As of 4 p.m., a little more than 96,000 Madison residents had cast their ballot, which is 45.6 percent of the city's voting-age population. There is a little less than 211,000 people estimated to be 18 or older living in Madison.
The figure is nearing the state's average turnout by voting-age population at 49.8 percent in the past four midterm elections with several hours of voting to go. The average turnout in Madison for the 2014, 2010, 2006 and 2002 midterm elections is 56.2 percent.
Madison's 4 p.m. turnout was also running about 3 percentage points shy of where turnout was at 4 p.m. during the 2016 presidential election.
"We may be reaching high turnout numbers, definitely better than in 2014 as well as in 2016," said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
The midday turnout in the city is higher than the midday turnout for the midterm elections in November 2014 and even the presidential election in November 2016, when turnout tends to be much higher.
McDonell said he had heard of very few polling place problems, just the "normal stuff" such as a jammed machine.
"We ordered 120 percent of the ballots needed countywide, so running out probably won't be a problem," McDonell said.
The turnout by the voting-age population for Madison in the past four midterm elections is: 61.4 percent in 2014; 56.8 percent in 2010; 57.8 percent in 2006; and 48.8 percent in 2002.
In Dane County, the voting-age population turnout for those elections stands at: 63.8 percent in 2014; 58.2 percent in 2010; 58.5 percent in 2006; and 50.6 percent in 2002.
Statewide, voting is going “fairly well,” said Reid Magney, spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“Typically, for an election like this, we get between 50 percent and 55 percent of the voting-age population,” Magney said.
Today’s turnout “will probably be higher, but I don’t have a prediction of what it will be,” he said.
A presidential election usually results in 65 percent to 70 percent of the voting age population casting ballots, Magney said.
More than half a million absentee ballots – 565,591 – were received statewide by Tuesday's election, according to a tally on the commission’s website.
Magney said there have been no reports of polling places running out of ballots, and the Wisconsin National Guard has not been alerted to any suspicious online activity.
But there have been two cases, so far, of voters getting the wrong ballots.
One was in Stratford, in Marathon County, in central Wisconsin. At a polling place with two wards, about 50 people were given a ballot with the wrong state Assembly district before officials realized there was an error.
“They’ve isolated the ballots and the clerk believes she’s gotten all the voters to come back and cast the correct ballot,” Magney said.
He said election officials think the printer packaged some of the ballots from one ward in the same stack as ballots from the other ward.
In another case, in the village of Howard in the Fox Valley area, some incorrect ballots were used, as well.
“Unfortunately, these kinds of things happen someplace in just about every election,” Magney said.
Magney also cautioned people to watch out for text messages about where to vote. He said he has heard about some incorrect polling place addresses being given out.
Magney said, though, he doesn’t think it is part of an organized effort to thwart people from voting.
“We think it’s a misguided attempt to help people,” he said.
Magney said anyone who is not sure where to vote can look up the correct polling place on the commission’d website at myvote.wi.gov and click on “Where do I vote?”
State Journal reporter Judy Newman contributed to this report.