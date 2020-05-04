Madison Trust for Historic Preservation supports demolition of landmark for project

In a rare move, the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation is supporting the demolition of a landmark building to allow a $125 million redevelopment on Capitol Square.
The trust, in a statement on Monday, said its board of trustees unanimously approved a recommendation to the city's Landmarks Commission for a variance to let Urban Land Interests raze the landmark Centre Seven building 7-11 N. Pinckney St., contingent on commission review and approval of final plans for saving and reusing part of the building's facade in the project.
City staff, however, is recommending ULI's request be denied. The commission is set to consider the request at a virtual meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.
ULI is proposing a project that retains the historic scale of facades and first-floor retail on the 10 block of North Pinckney Street and steps back to a striking glass-and-stone tower reaching the Capitol height limit, and offers 300,000 square feet of office space and 840 underground parking spaces.
The proposal preserves the landmark American Exchange building, 1 N. Pinckney St.; demolishes structures lacking historical significance at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney St.; and razes the Centre Seven building - but saves and reuses its original terracotta clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story.
The glassy tower would extend to the back of the block, now a parking lot, with a mix of glass and stone and a dramatic two-story entrance and lobby on North Webster Street.
ULI says it's increasing the tax base, employment opportunities and parking, and preserving the most historic elements of the Centre Seven building, which is no longer in its original condition, and that demolition of the structure is critical to the overall project. It asked the Landmarks Commission for a variance to demolish Centre Seven to let the project move forward.
The trust consulted with a historic preservation specialist regarding the historical significance and condition of the Centre Seven building before a special meeting and vote on a recommendation on May 3. "The trust looks forward to working with the developer and other interested parties to achieve a skillful reconstruction of a portion of the subject property and ensure other necessary approvals for this project have a positive impact on historic preservation," its statement said.
Trustees had different rationales for their votes and were unsuccessful in drafting a summary explanation, trust president Kurt Stege said.
"We are appreciative and encouraged by the trust’s support for this exciting project’s potential to restore and preserve the historic character of this block," ULI shareholder Mark Binkowski said. "We hope that the Landmarks Commission will agree that the development’s benefits to the city at large outweigh any perceived benefits of maintaining Centre Seven in its current form."
If the commission denies the variance request, ULI has said it would appeal the decision to the City Council, where a simple majority of the 20-member council could allow the demolition. The commission's decision is just the critical start of a lengthy review process.
Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn't in its original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.
In the 1970s, previous owners combined the adjacent properties, removed historic finishes and installed a large skylight and atrium that spanned the gap between the buildings. The remaining pieces of most historic significance are the clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story at 7 N. Pinckney St.
The Landmarks Commission may grant a variance allowing an alteration, demolition or removal of an existing structure if it finds the variance is necessary in the public interest, the city staff report says.
But to meet standards, for example, the proposed project must have substantial benefits to the general public that outweigh a strong public interest in preserving historic resources expressed in the preservation ordinance, and development could not happen in its current configuration without razing the landmark.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.