Madison Trust for Historic Preservation supports demolition of landmark for project

Trustees had different rationales for their votes and were unsuccessful in drafting a summary explanation, trust president Kurt Stege said.

"We are appreciative and encouraged by the trust’s support for this exciting project’s potential to restore and preserve the historic character of this block," ULI shareholder Mark Binkowski said. "We hope that the Landmarks Commission will agree that the development’s benefits to the city at large outweigh any perceived benefits of maintaining Centre Seven in its current form."

If the commission denies the variance request, ULI has said it would appeal the decision to the City Council, where a simple majority of the 20-member council could allow the demolition. The commission's decision is just the critical start of a lengthy review process.

Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn't in its original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.