Madison transportation board set to recommend future of bus fare collection

Under the staff recommendation, BRT would use the new system, tap card readers would be installed on existing Metro Transit local routes and cash would eventually be phased out completely.

The cashless tap system has lower costs associated with it compared to other options Metro Transit analyzed, according to the study, including eliminating fares and moving to a system that requires proof of payment on buses.

Metro's proposal raises questions about accessibility for those who don’t have bank accounts and those with limited internet connections. Under this model, riders would create an account online and load money into it without going to Metro’s offices or a sales location. They would have one card and could monitor how much money is on it.

The biggest question for Ald. Grant Foster, a member of the transportation board, is what to do about cash. He supports the account-based tap card system but recognizes the challenges of not using cash on board.

“If you do not have things figured out and you have $2 in your pocket, you would not be able to get on the bus that way,” said Foster, who represents District 15.