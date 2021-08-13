Madison transportation board set to recommend future of bus fare collection

As Madison looks toward a future with bus rapid transit, transportation officials will propose changes next week to how riders pay their fares.
Metro staff recommend moving to a cashless system that would involve riders using a tap card or their phones to pay.
Some in the community are advocating for free buses while others question phasing out cash entirely.
Metro’s fare collection boxes are aging and eventually need to be replaced. Also, a new payment is needed for bus rapid transit (BRT) because the system in place now — in which riders pay on the bus with either a pass or cash — is too slow.
“Boarding on both BRT and neighborhood routes would be expected to be sped up, because there wouldn’t be time spent depositing cash into the farebox or issuing transfers,” according to Metro Transit’s fare study.
Madison’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board is scheduled to act on a fare policy recommendation Monday at 5 p.m.
Under the staff recommendation, BRT would use the new system, tap card readers would be installed on existing Metro Transit local routes and cash would eventually be phased out completely.
The cashless tap system has lower costs associated with it compared to other options Metro Transit analyzed, according to the study, including eliminating fares and moving to a system that requires proof of payment on buses.
Metro's proposal raises questions about accessibility for those who don’t have bank accounts and those with limited internet connections. Under this model, riders would create an account online and load money into it without going to Metro’s offices or a sales location. They would have one card and could monitor how much money is on it.
The biggest question for Ald. Grant Foster, a member of the transportation board, is what to do about cash. He supports the account-based tap card system but recognizes the challenges of not using cash on board.
“If you do not have things figured out and you have $2 in your pocket, you would not be able to get on the bus that way,” said Foster, who represents District 15.
Foster said he might recommend delaying a decision on the future of cash on buses but also budgeting to install cash machines on the BRT vehicles.
"Let’s keep the door open to still accept cash,” Foster said.
He also would like to get input from riders who depend on cash fares.
With its recommendation, Metro staff suggested ways to mitigate the consequences of going cash free.
Strategies that could make the system more equitable for low-income riders who rely on using cash include creating a half-fare program. The system could allow some people with a negative account balance to pay the fare after they ride, set up kiosks that allow residents to put money on their accounts using cash, and create a retail network that would provide bus fare gift cards.
The cashless tap card system could also offer “fare capping” — a policy that lets riders pay $2 per ride up to a certain number. After that, every ride would be free.
The Madison Area Bus Advocates urged the city in a position statement to reject a cashless system, arguing that it would create accessibility issues, barriers for visitors and first-time riders, and present privacy concerns and technology glitches.
"Our transit system must be welcoming to all riders who need to access transit, and going cashless will be exclusionary to many types of bus users," the group said in a statement.
Fare free
Meanwhile, a few in the community are strongly advocating that Madison adopt a fare-free model. Jon Becker, representing the Capital Region Advocacy Network for Environmental Sustainability, argues that getting more people to use public transportation is needed to address a “climate emergency.”
“It’s unavoidable,” he said.
According to the city, buildings and transportation account for nearly half of Madison’s emissions. To get more people who typically have not utilized public transportation on buses, Becker said better transit is needed.
In the Metro report, staff acknowledged environmental benefits of increasing transit ridership. Yet the costs of making transit fare free at pre-pandemic ridership levels would be an estimated $7.5 million to $18.4 million per year. Also, an estimated 25% of Metro’s budget comes from ridership fees, and eliminating fares could result in a budget gap of up to $17 million.
Going fare free could increase transit ridership and tax the system’s capacity.
“This could translate into need for additional bus service, or additional crowding on buses; and pre-COVID, Metro already provided the maximum possible amount of service, given its bus capacity, during the afternoon rush, and nevertheless faced complaints of crowding,” according to the Metro report.
Becker, who has advocated for fare-free transit since 2012, said revenue replacement would be necessary and suggested the city look more into options like transit utility fees. He also pointed to other cities like Los Angeles and Corvallis, Oregon, as examples of places where free systems have been implemented.
He, and others through the Madison Area Bus Advocates, would like policymakers to delay a policy recommendation on going fare free in Madison. Additionally, advocates want an analysis on going fare free that includes a wider service area as well as input from bus drivers and riders.
