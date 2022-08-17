Madison traffic fatalities, injuries drop; car thefts rise

Traffic fatalities and serious injuries dropped dramatically in Madison during the first six months of 2022 compared to the same time last year amid focused efforts to make streets safer, city traffic engineer Yang Tao said Wednesday.
From January through June, compared to the same time last year, crashes decreased by 5% and fatalities and serious injuries fell by 40%, Tao said at a press briefing on public safety. And while crashes rose 6% on bustling East Washington Avenue, which has been plagued by racing and safety challenges, fatalities and serious injuries decreased by 33%, Tao said.
On East Washington Avenue, there were three traffic fatalities in the first six months of 2021 but none this year, Tao said.
Also Wednesday, Police Chief Shon Barnes delivered encouraging three-year trend data on homicides, shots fired and people hit by gunfire. There has been a troubling increase in stolen vehicles this summer, however.
And Assistant Fire Chief for medical affairs Che Stedman said a new Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) unit, which teams a paramedic and crisis worker to treat behavioral health emergencies rather than sending police, has received 850 calls since its launch in September 2021. Within that number, 18% resulted in connections to acute emergency services and 40% to non-emergency care, such as case management or detox.
"Every Madisonian deserves to feel safe in their home, their neighborhood and their community," Mayor Satya Rhode's-Conway said.
For traffic safety, Tao credited the city's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries through data, design and measures such as lowering speed limits. "One death is too many," he said. "We're trying to get down to zero."
The city has already secured three smaller federal grants to continue efforts and has applied for a larger federal grant that could bring $20 million to Madison, he said.
"It has been a team effort. It has been a collaborative one," Tao said. "We can't prevent all crashes (but) we're making a difference. Together, we have made a lot of progress."
The Police Department is using a summer strategic plan focusing on shots fired, stolen autos and hazardous driving that will be in place from June 1 through Oct. 31, Barnes said.
From June 1 to Aug. 15, the city saw five homicides in 2020 and 2021, and three in 2022. Shots fired in that period fell from 92 in 2020 to 48 in 2021 and 41 this year. And the number of gunshot victims fell from 15 in 2020 to eight in 2021 and eight this year, he said.
But stolen vehicles rose from 195 in 202 to 210 and 2021 to 273 this year as criminals found vulnerabilities in Kias and Hyundais that make them easier to steal, he said.
"Our violent crime is decreasing," Barnes said. "We still have work to do on stolen cars."
The mayor said it's important to address violent crime in the moment, but also to address root causes of crime through a public health approach and by supporting initiatives like low-cost housing and youth employment.
