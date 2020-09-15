Madison to weigh putting changes to City Council on spring ballot

The task force report pans the current system as an “impediment to full participation and representation” and “fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city’s population, including, most notably, the city’s residents of color and low income.” It said the current system works best for people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.

Some proposals, such as making the council full-time and increasing pay, changing the committee system and improving community engagement can be made through the budget and other council actions.

Better engagement “is a critical piece for me,” said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District. But achieving it will be complicated. “Where does it happen? What is our expectation?” said Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District.

Other proposals, including changing the size of the council and length of terms, require a charter ordinance enacted through a binding public referendum.

A move to a smaller, full-time, higher-paid council could also bring a new political dynamic. “If it becomes a full-time council, the stakes are different,” said Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District.