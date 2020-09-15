Madison to weigh putting changes to City Council on spring ballot

The Madison City Council will soon decide how and whether to implement recommendations for a full-time, smaller, higher-paid council and other changes proposed by a special task force on government structure.
The council on Tuesday heard a presentation by assistant city attorney John Strange on behalf of a five-member work group tasked with turning the recommendations into actionable proposals. No decisions were made, but a council conversation in the weeks to come could lead to significant changes in how the city is run in the future.
“Obviously, there’s an enormous amount of debate the council will need to have,” Strange said.
The Task Force on Government Structure report, introduced to the council on Jan. 7, says the city’s structure is “fundamentally unfair” to many residents and recommends changes to the 20-member council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement.
The 11-member task force, which had 90 meetings over 20 months, recommended moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms with two-year leadership terms. Currently, members are paid $13,570, although the council president and vice president get $16,513 and $14,460, respectively.
The task force report pans the current system as an “impediment to full participation and representation” and “fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city’s population, including, most notably, the city’s residents of color and low income.” It said the current system works best for people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.
Some proposals, such as making the council full-time and increasing pay, changing the committee system and improving community engagement can be made through the budget and other council actions.
Better engagement “is a critical piece for me,” said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District. But achieving it will be complicated. “Where does it happen? What is our expectation?” said Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District.
Other proposals, including changing the size of the council and length of terms, require a charter ordinance enacted through a binding public referendum.
A move to a smaller, full-time, higher-paid council could also bring a new political dynamic. “If it becomes a full-time council, the stakes are different,” said Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District.
The council didn’t debate options but will discuss next steps on Oct. 8 and must introduce any proposal for a referendum in early December to get it on the spring ballot.
But the council did create a staff team to support and enhance committee staffing, training and resident engagement, and to evaluate the overall structure and size of the city’s committee system. The team could serve as a stopgap move until the city decides on another task force recommendation to create an office of resident engagement and neighborhood support.
Also Tuesday, the council:
- Approved an unprecedented hybrid approach combining assessment and connection fees to pay for water main and other improvements in the Felland Road water main assessment district on the Far East Side and town of Burke. The move, which came after property owners facing huge charges sought relief, essentially limits assessment costs for existing owners and defers larger connection fees until land uses change.
- Heard multiple speakers demand that the city steer more funding in the 2021 capital budget to housing and neighborhoods.
- Extended the end date of the city’s
- for expanded outdoor restaurant and tavern service from Oct. 25 to the last day of the street vending season on April 14.
- Approved a resolution to have the city take over fire protection and prevention services, emergency medical services and building inspection services for the
- , starting on Nov. 1.
- Authorized a $200,000 grant to the Urban League of Greater Madison to help lower-income households buy homes.
- Approved an amended agreement to buy property at 1810 South Park St. for $1.05 million and hold it for possible future redevelopment.
