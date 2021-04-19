Madison to test lower speed limit of 20 mph on residential streets

But the two or three times the association approached Traffic Engineering about it, “We’ve been shot down,” he said, adding the city division believed there would be low compliance.

With the city now backing the idea, Lattimer said the association “strongly supports” lowering speeds on residential streets, particularly since the Near East Side neighborhood is bicycle- and pedestrian-heavy and has experienced fatal crashes in recent years.

“We see no downside to 20-mph speed limits,” he said.

Before new signs would go up this summer, Nash said city staff would conduct speed studies to “get a feel for what speeds are where.”

Further speed studies would be done in the fall to see what was successful and what wasn’t, he said, which would help the city evaluate where to expand the 20-mph residential limit in 2022.

Nash said staff are looking for neighborhoods with a variety of road designs, such as narrow and wide streets, streets with no parking and parking on both sides, and existing traffic calming measures like speed bumps. Depending on which neighborhoods are selected, the lower limit would affect 25 to 80 streets this year, he said.