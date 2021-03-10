Madison to target anti-violence aid to those affected disproportionately during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The goal is to explore and develop the capacity to train people in de-escalation techniques that they can use to respond to lower-level conflicts that arise in the neighborhood,” community development director Jim O’Keefe said. “Part of the goal is to reduce the need for law enforcement intervention.”

The city also sees that low-income youth and youth of color have been and continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic and violence, the request says.

Grants will be available to those serving high school age youth with specific activities that support social and emotional learning and positive attachment to peers and the community.

“The goal is to promote social-emotional learning, particularly among middle school-age youth, by supporting them in leadership roles and providing more paid intern/employment opportunities,” O’Keefe said.

The city will also provide grants for proposals that connect with those who’ve been affected by violence, as well as aid for basic needs, to address stress and support healing.