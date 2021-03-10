Madison to target anti-violence aid to those affected disproportionately during pandemic

Madison is looking to community groups to help address the needs of low-income people and minorities who’ve suffered a disparate level of violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope is to formalize a program around community safety and direct outreach, create jobs and leadership opportunities for youth and help people who’ve been affected by violence, officials said.
The initiative comes as Public Health Madison and Dane County releases its long-awaited “Roadmap to Reducing Violence,” which takes a public health approach to preventing violence.
The city’s 2021 budget authorizes $725,000 to support community-directed responses to the social and economic fallout from the pandemic.
On Jan. 19, the City Council approved spending $500,000 for rental assistance. The Community Development Division is now finalizing a request for proposals on how to spend the remaining $225,000.
The city recognizes the pandemic has affected patterns of crime and violence, as well as ongoing challenges with its approach to public safety, which relies heavily on asking police to provide services that can be outside their scope of knowledge, training or expertise, the city says in its request. The city will provide up to $60,000 to a community safety-direct outreach program and to support community-based efforts while boosting training and re-evaluating standards.
“The goal is to explore and develop the capacity to train people in de-escalation techniques that they can use to respond to lower-level conflicts that arise in the neighborhood,” community development director Jim O’Keefe said. “Part of the goal is to reduce the need for law enforcement intervention.”
The city also sees that low-income youth and youth of color have been and continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic and violence, the request says.
Grants will be available to those serving high school age youth with specific activities that support social and emotional learning and positive attachment to peers and the community.
“The goal is to promote social-emotional learning, particularly among middle school-age youth, by supporting them in leadership roles and providing more paid intern/employment opportunities,” O’Keefe said.
The city will also provide grants for proposals that connect with those who’ve been affected by violence, as well as aid for basic needs, to address stress and support healing.
The city anticipates releasing the request for proposals soon with responses due by mid-April. Funding recommendations will be presented to the council for approval in mid-May, and money must be spent by the end of 2021, O’Keefe said.
GUN VIOLENCE TOPS NOTABLE CRIMES IN MADISON AREA