Madison to seek replacement property for homeless men's shelter 'with all due haste'

After announcing plans Tuesday to acquire property near East Towne Mall to develop a homeless men’s shelter, Madison officials learned later that evening the owner of the site backed out of the offer.
At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a resolution for the city to buy a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former child care facility that is now vacant located at 4111 East Towne Boulevard.
City officials were notified Tuesday night by an attorney representing the owner of the 4111 East Towne Boulevard property that the owner is withdrawing his signature from the purchase and sale agreement with the city, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
“Obviously, this is unexpected and disappointing news,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. But it will not deter the city and the county from our serious intent to develop a new shelter facility.”
Earlier Tuesday, the mayor and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi held a press conference announcing the project, which aims to provide an overnight shelter that could accommodate laundry services and a kitchen.
Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Parisi, said in a statement Wednesday that the city and county have demonstrated a "clear financial and moral commitment" to this project.
"The partnership that's come together to create a new night shelter is unprecedented," Wescott said in a statement. "City and county staff are already mapping next steps to identify potential community partners."
The city would provide $3 million with Dane County contributing another $3 million, which Executive Joe Parisi included in his 2021 Capital Budget proposal. The property at 4111 East Towne Boulevard would cost $1.3 million.
“Together we have laid out a $6 million dollar commitment to this project, and we are focused on moving it forward as expeditiously as possible,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Alternative locations are already being examined anew.”
Jim O’Keefe, director of Madison’s Community Development Division, said the city will seek to find a different site as soon as possible.
“It’s disappointing obviously and a bit of a setback but we just move on and we’ll find a different site,” O’Keefe said. “We’ve been searching for sites for quite a while. We thought this was a good one and we’re looking at other sites.”
Homeless advocates have long argued that shelters and resources should be located downtown to make them easily accessible to public transit.
“Transportation and transit access to a site is one of the key factors we’re considering, so we won’t seriously entertain a site we don’t think people can get to easily and quickly using public transportation,” O’Keefe said.
As for the seller backing out last minute, O’Keefe chalked it up to what often happens in real estate deals.
“They accepted an offer without contingency from a third party,” he said. “We had an agreement with the seller, but we had to have that ratified by the Common Council. The couple weeks it would’ve taken to secure that left us vulnerable to what happened.”
Brenda Konkel, a longtime homeless advocate, said this shows why the city needs to use public property, like the Brayton Lot on Butler Street and East Washington Avenue downtown, where a seller can’t back out.
“I think the city has to think about just building a purpose built men’s shelter on Brayton Lot where we don’t have to worry about private market forces driving out a homeless shelter,” Konkel said. “I think the city needs to purchase a property in a way that something like this can’t happen again.”
O’Keefe said the city will move to acquire another location quickly, so as to be able to have the facility up and running by the first quarter of 2022.
“This is a facility that we needed yesterday,” O’Keefe said. “So we’re gonna proceed with all due haste.”
