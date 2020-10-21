Madison to seek replacement property for homeless men's shelter 'with all due haste'

Homeless advocates have long argued that shelters and resources should be located downtown to make them easily accessible to public transit.

“Transportation and transit access to a site is one of the key factors we’re considering, so we won’t seriously entertain a site we don’t think people can get to easily and quickly using public transportation,” O’Keefe said.

As for the seller backing out last minute, O’Keefe chalked it up to what often happens in real estate deals.

“They accepted an offer without contingency from a third party,” he said. “We had an agreement with the seller, but we had to have that ratified by the Common Council. The couple weeks it would’ve taken to secure that left us vulnerable to what happened.”

Brenda Konkel, a longtime homeless advocate, said this shows why the city needs to use public property, like the Brayton Lot on Butler Street and East Washington Avenue downtown, where a seller can’t back out.