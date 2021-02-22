Madison to revive failed Southeast Side housing subdivision in isolated neighborhood

After six years, Madison is moving to sell the first of 45 vacant building lots it acquired to revive a failed residential development in an isolated, lower-income neighborhood with a lot of children on the Southeast Side.

The city has been struggling to boost the Owl Creek neighborhood since it was created near a wetlands area behind industrial buildings Southeast of the Beltline and Highway 51 in the mid-2000s.

The Owl Creek subdivision, 94 lots including five lots of open space, stalled in the Great Recession, with less than half of the development completed at the 39-acre site. In 2014, the city stepped in to buy 51 remaining lots for $510,000, used six of them to develop a neighborhood park, and is only now moving to sell 16 of the remaining lots in a first phase to complete the housing project.